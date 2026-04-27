Messi-Dazzling Inter Miami Stuns DC United in Baltimore: big-market hype, tiny crowd appeal? (2026)

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami made a splash in Baltimore, drawing a massive crowd of 72,000 fans to M&T Bank Stadium. The match against DC United showcased Inter Miami's flair and entertainment value, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. While DC United's black and red jerseys were sparsely represented, Inter Miami's pink and Argentina's light blue and white dominated the scene. The game itself was a testament to Inter Miami's star power, with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul's goals securing a 2-1 victory.

The article delves into the strategic move by DC United to relocate the match to Baltimore, aiming to expand their fan base in Charm City. However, the author argues that the move may have backfired, as Inter Miami's presence likely attracted more new fans than DC United's own supporters. The club's recent struggles and rebuilding efforts, including the appointment of head coach René Weiler and Dr. Erkut Sogut, have not yielded immediate results. The performance against Inter Miami highlighted the team's defensive weaknesses and lack of creativity.

Inter Miami's style of play, reminiscent of DC United's glory days in the 90s, captivated the crowd. The team's quick passing and creative soccer entertained the fans, despite some tactical and technical shortcomings. The author highlights the potential for Inter Miami's young Latin American talent to make an impact, even without the presence of Messi and De Paul. DC United's front office's efforts to market the match were commendable, but the team's performance fell short of expectations.

In conclusion, the article emphasizes the impact of Inter Miami's star power and entertainment value, leaving a lasting impression on fans. The strategic move by DC United to relocate the match may have had mixed results, but it underscores the challenges of rebuilding a soccer franchise. The author reflects on the importance of creating a compelling product and the role of star players in attracting and engaging fans.