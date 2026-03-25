Mert Okatan's Love Island All Stars Stint: Fake or Real? (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride as we dive into the dramatic world of Love Island and its All Stars edition! Lucinda Strafford's ex, Mert Okatan, has left fans in a frenzy with his recent antics.

Mert, the Turkish heartthrob, initially dropped hints about his potential return to the villa, sending the internet into a frenzy. But here's where it gets controversial... it was all just a clever stunt!

In a shocking revelation, Mert shared an Instagram reel, showcasing the media frenzy surrounding his supposed villa entry. He then broke the fourth wall, waking up from a dream, and declared, "I wouldn't go back to that villa with those clowns!" It was a fake-out, a promotional strategy for his Love Island reviews on Snapchat.

His followers were left feeling fooled, with comments like, "I started watching this season just for you, Mert!" and "I'm so mad, I thought you were going to cause chaos!"

But the real twist came when ITV insiders spilled the tea to The Sun, confirming that Mert's bombshell post was a clever manipulation. He never intended to enter the villa, and the image was doctored to create a stir.

Lucinda and Mert's Love Island Games connection was short-lived, as he was sent packing before their romance could blossom. Lucinda went on to win the show with Isaiah Campbell, but their paths crossed again post-villa.

Last week, Mert broke his silence on Lucinda's All Stars antics, expressing sympathy for Samie Elishi after a man-stealing incident involving Ciaran Davies. Mert's comments sparked a fan debate, with some glad he "got rid" of Lucinda, while others urged him to "go in for Samie."

So, what do you think? Was Mert's stunt a clever marketing move or a cruel tease? And will his Love Island reviews live up to the hype? Join the conversation in the comments and let us know your thoughts on this Love Island drama!