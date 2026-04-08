Mercury's 2018 Comeback: Beating the Las Vegas Aces (2026)

In 2018, the Phoenix Mercury faced a tough season, battling against formidable Western Conference opponents and even dropping some series. But here's where it gets interesting: they managed to carve out crucial victories against a rising force, the Las Vegas Aces.

While the Mercury experienced losses against rivals like the Los Angeles Sparks (2-1) and the Minnesota Lynx, their resilience shone through in their matchups against the Las Vegas Aces. This series was a testament to their grit, with the Mercury ultimately prevailing 3-1.

The opening game set a strong tone for the Mercury. A stellar performance from Diana Taurasi led them to a 72-66 victory. Taurasi poured in 25 points, complemented by four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. She wasn't alone in her offensive contribution; Brittney Griner delivered a powerful double-double with 19 points and a remarkable 15 rebounds. Griner also anchored the defense with seven blocks and a steal, making life difficult for the Aces. DeWanna Bonner added a solid 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists to the winning effort. For the Aces, A'ja Wilson, the top pick in that year's draft, was their leading scorer with 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

But here's the part that really showcased the Mercury's determination: they secured the second game on the road, defeating the Aces 92-80. Again, the Mercury's star trio was instrumental. Taurasi led the charge with 28 points, along with seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Griner continued her dominance with 24 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks, supported by two assists and a steal. DeWanna Bonner and Briann January both chipped in 13 points each. Bonner also contributed nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while January added four assists, three rebounds, and a steal. The Aces' A'ja Wilson was once again their top scorer with 21 points.

And this is the part most people miss... The Aces managed to take the third game, but the Mercury bounced back with an emphatic 104-93 victory in the final showdown. Diana Taurasi was on fire, scoring a game-high 37 points. This win was significant, marking a victory against a team featuring a burgeoning star and demonstrating the Mercury's ability to overcome adversity.

Do you think the Mercury's ability to win tough series against rising teams like the Aces in 2018 was a sign of their championship pedigree, or simply a reflection of their veteran leadership? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!