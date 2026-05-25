Mercedes EQS 2027: Massive Range, 800V Charging, Steer-by-Wire – What’s New for 2026 US (2026)

Mercedes-Benz is back in the electric vehicle (EV) game with the reintroduction of its EQS sedan, a bold move in a market that's been wary of luxury EVs. The 2027 EQS, set to arrive in US dealerships in the second half of 2026, is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, addressing key concerns and offering a host of innovative features. This article delves into the EQS's impressive range, charging capabilities, steer-by-wire technology, and AI integration, providing a comprehensive overview of this game-changing vehicle.

Range and Battery Chemistry

One of the most notable improvements is the EQS's estimated 575-mile range on the WLTP cycle, a substantial increase from previous models. This is achieved through a battery with a new chemistry that combines silicon oxide and graphite for the anodes, resulting in a 122 kWh usable capacity. This advancement not only boosts range but also addresses the issue of cobalt usage, a mineral often associated with human rights abuses in its extraction. Mercedes' move to reduce cobalt reliance is a significant step towards more ethical and sustainable battery production.

Charging Efficiency

Charging the EQS is now faster and more efficient. The 800-volt architecture enables 350 kW DC fast charging, adding 320 km of range in just 10 minutes. Even at 400-volt stations, the intelligent control system divides the battery into two parts, charging each half with 400 volts and up to 175 kW of energy, ensuring optimal charging efficiency.

Steer-by-Wire Technology

The inclusion of steer-by-wire is a bold move by Mercedes. This technology, which allows for electronic steering rather than a physical connection between the steering wheel and steering rack, promises improved maneuverability and comfort. However, it also raises concerns about latency issues. Mercedes has addressed these concerns through rigorous testing, ensuring the system's safety. The new steering yoke could appeal to race enthusiasts, but traditionalists can opt for a more conventional steering wheel and electromechanical steering.

Design and Aerodynamics

The EQS's distinctive silhouette, often criticized for its blob-like shape, is a result of a one-bow design that achieves an industry-leading drag coefficient of 0.20. This design, combined with refined exterior mirrors, contributes to the car's impressive range. However, this unique design might not appeal to all shoppers, who may prefer a more traditional, angular profile.

AI Integration and Operating System

The EQS incorporates advanced AI integration, featuring Mercedes' improved MB.OS operating system. This system includes an AI-powered assistant and over-the-air software updates, ensuring the vehicle remains up-to-date and responsive. The 55-inch Hyperscreen, with its 'Zero Layer' interface, enhances navigation, and the AI learns user preferences, surfacing frequently used features as individual widgets on the main screen.

Drive Assist and Customization

The EQS comes standard with MB.Drive Assist, Mercedes' advanced driver-assist system, which uses 10 cameras and 27 sensors for features like automatic lane changing and evasive steering. However, it lacks the more advanced Drive Pilot Assist, which is reserved for the CLA electric sedan. The EQS also offers extensive customization through Mercedes' Manufaktur Made to Measure program, allowing buyers to create unique combinations of paint colors and interior options.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

The new EQS is a significant step forward for Mercedes in the EV market, addressing range anxiety and offering a host of innovative features. With its impressive range, efficient charging, and advanced AI integration, the EQS is poised to be a game-changer. The vehicle's customization options further enhance its appeal, allowing buyers to create a truly personalized experience. As Mercedes continues to expand its EV lineup, the EQS is a strong contender in a market that's increasingly demanding sustainable and technologically advanced vehicles.