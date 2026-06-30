Merab Dvalishvili Headlines RAF 08: What This Means for Pro Wrestling’s Real American Freestyle (2026)

Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili is about to make a surprising move that will have fans on the edge of their seats! But will this decision pay off?

Dvalishvili, known for his relentless fighting style, is set to step into the wrestling ring for Real American Freestyle (RAF) 08 on April 18, 2026. This news comes as the MMA star awaits his highly anticipated trilogy fight with Petr Yan, the current UFC bantamweight champion. With a professional record of 21-3 in MMA and 14-3 in the UFC, Dvalishvili is a force to be reckoned with.

The Georgian fighter will be the main event at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, streaming on FOX Nation. While his opponent for this debut remains a mystery, RAF co-founder Chad Bronstein is confident in Dvalishvili's ability to captivate audiences. Bronstein praises 'The Machine' for his elite wrestling skills and believes he embodies the spirit of the growing RAF brand.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Dvalishvili's transition to wrestling is a bold move, especially with a potential UFC title fight on the horizon. Is this a strategic decision or a risky detour?

Before his RAF debut, the wrestling promotion will host two other events: RAF 06 on February 24, featuring Henry Cejudo vs. Urijah Faber, and RAF 07 on March 28. These events will undoubtedly build anticipation for Dvalishvili's appearance, leaving fans wondering what impact this detour will have on his UFC career.

What do you think? Is Merab Dvalishvili making a wise choice, or should he stay focused solely on the UFC? Share your thoughts below, and let's spark a lively discussion on this unexpected turn of events!