Mental Health Crisis: Why Families Are Turning to Charities Like Response (2026)

Struggling to Keep Up: How Mental Health Charity Response is Coping with Rising Demand

The mental health charity Response is facing a challenging situation as the demand for their services continues to soar. According to Douglas, the charity's executive, parents are increasingly seeking support for their children's mental health issues while they wait for NHS services. This surge in demand has put Response in a difficult position, as they strive to meet the growing needs of the community.

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One parent from Berkshire shared her experience with the NHS, expressing frustration with the lengthy and often unsuccessful process of obtaining support for her daughter's anxiety. She described the NHS as a barrier, highlighting the inefficiency and inadequacy of the system.

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In contrast, Response offers a more accessible and immediate solution. The parent praised the charity's responsiveness, stating that they can quickly put individuals on a waiting list and provide a neutral environment for discussions about mental health. This neutral setting has proven to be beneficial for her daughter's overall well-being and emotional stability.

This scenario raises important questions about the effectiveness of the NHS in addressing mental health concerns. While Response steps in to fill the gap, it also underscores the need for a comprehensive and efficient mental health support system. The story invites readers to consider the challenges faced by both parents and mental health charities in the current healthcare landscape.

Mental Health Crisis: Why Families Are Turning to Charities Like Response (2026)

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