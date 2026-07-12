Meningococcal B: A Mother's Fight for Free Vaccines After Losing Her Son (2026)

How many more lives must be lost before we take action? Melbourne mother Norliah's son, Levi, succumbed to meningococcal B, prompting her to advocate for free vaccines. On September 24, 2025, Levi, aged 16, passed away due to a sudden and severe illness. His mother, Norliah, shared her story with SBS Punjabi, detailing how her son's health began to deteriorate after complaining of body stiffness. Initially, they believed it was a viral infection, but his condition worsened drastically overnight, leading to his emergency hospitalization and eventual passing in the intensive care unit. Doctors confirmed that Levi had contracted the aggressive meningococcal B disease, which can cause fatal brain swelling within hours. This diagnosis was shocking, as Levi had received the meningococcal vaccine through the school immunisation program in August 2025. However, Norliah discovered that the vaccine only protects against strains A, C, W, and Y, not the deadly B strain. Determined to prevent further loss, Norliah launched a petition calling for the meningococcal B vaccine to be made free for all and included in the National Immunisation Program. As of the article's publication, the petition had garnered over 42,010 signatures, with many sharing similar experiences and offering support. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) expressed strong support, emphasizing that 'one young life lost is too many.' In response, Brad Battin, a Member of Parliament, pledged to fund the meningococcal B vaccine for Victorian babies and teenagers if elected. Victoria's Department of Health, however, stated that immunisation decisions are based on the Chief Health Officer's advice and that the government is advocating for a reassessment of the National Immunisation Program's vaccine list. Norliah continues to engage with the Chief Health Officer and Victoria's Health Minister, Mary-Anne Thomas, determined to bring about change despite the legal complexities and time required.
Meningococcal B: A Mother's Fight for Free Vaccines After Losing Her Son (2026)
References
- https://www.sbs.com.au/language/punjabi/en/podcast-episode/how-many-lives-a-mothers-petition-for-a-change-after-losing-her-son-to-meningococcal-b-disease/ilphzjmm5
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