MELO Bubble Ring: Transforming Fidgeting into an Emotional Interface | Design Innovation 2026 (2026)

I’m going to craft a fresh, opinion-driven web article inspired by the source material, written in a distinct voice that feels like an expert thinker hashing out ideas in real time. I’ll mix bold personal interpretation with concise facts, so the piece reads like a column from a thoughtful design critic rather than a straight recap.

MELO Bubble Ring: Transforming Fidgeting into an Emotional Interface | Design Innovation 2026 (2026)

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