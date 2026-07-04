I’m going to craft a fresh, opinion-driven web article inspired by the source material, written in a distinct voice that feels like an expert thinker hashing out ideas in real time. I’ll mix bold personal interpretation with concise facts, so the piece reads like a column from a thoughtful design critic rather than a straight recap.
MELO Bubble Ring: Transforming Fidgeting into an Emotional Interface | Design Innovation 2026 (2026)
References
- https://www.designboom.com/readers/melo-bubble-ring-transforms-fidgeting-into-an-emotional-interface/
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