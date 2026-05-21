Melbourne's Vulnerable Elderly Residents Face Eviction as Seven Towers Set for Demolition (2026)

A shocking revelation has emerged from Melbourne, where the state government's decision to demolish seven public housing towers has sparked controversy and concern. These towers, dedicated to older residents, are home to some of the city's most vulnerable and elderly citizens. The announcement, made on January 29, 2026, confirms that over 600 people will be displaced, starting in July, as part of a 30-year redevelopment program.

But here's where it gets controversial: lawyers for the high-rise residents are taking their fight to the High Court, arguing that the program should be halted. And this is the part most people miss - a recent study from RMIT University suggests that infill housing and refurbishing the existing towers would be a more cost-effective, less disruptive, and environmentally friendly alternative.

Housing Minister Harriet Shing revealed that the next phase of the multibillion-dollar redevelopment will impact towers in Albert Park, Flemington, Kensington, North Melbourne, St Kilda, and Prahran. These towers, known as "older persons" communities, provide specialized support for vulnerable individuals to age in place. Approximately 70% of residents are aged 65 or older, with some even approaching their 100th birthday.

One of the affected residents, 73-year-old Bill McKenzie, shared his anger and frustration. He and his neighbors have been battling issues like broken security cameras and drug-related problems for over a year, and now they face displacement. McKenzie emphasized the importance of offering nearby relocation options, considering the close-knit community and the proximity to medical support and family.

The Housing For the Aged Action Group has raised concerns about the potential impact on frail residents, with CEO Fiona York stating, "The effect of relocations on this age group is immense and cannot be overlooked." York also fears that this decision marks the end of a dedicated program that has been a model for other states, providing specific support for older residents.

More than 40 towers across Melbourne, built decades ago, are set to be rebuilt with additional units. However, the traditional public housing model will be replaced, with only 10% of the new units designated for community housing, while the majority will be private rentals. Shing made this announcement while touring the rebuilt Barak Beacon Estate in Port Melbourne, where private renters and community housing tenants will share the same grounds.

The new housing will be developed and managed by consortiums, who will lease the land from the state for 40 years. Since the program's announcement in 2023, two buildings have been demolished, and residents have moved out of six more.

In an attempt to ease the transition, the minister announced a peer-support initiative called the Hand in Hand Community Support Program, linking moved residents with those still in the towers. Shing acknowledged the difficulty of such a large-scale change, emphasizing the need for careful consideration.

An RMIT study has argued that refurbishing the towers would be a more cost-effective option for taxpayers, but Shing dismissed this idea, claiming it would be too expensive and disruptive for residents. The decision to proceed with the demolition of seven more towers comes after an appeal by residents of three towers in North Melbourne and Flemington was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

While most residents have been relocated, about 30 households have refused to move. Inner Melbourne Community Legal will seek an injunction next week to prevent the eviction of these final households until the High Court makes a decision. Lawyer Louisa Bassini criticized Homes Victoria for continuing with the program despite widespread opposition and ongoing legal proceedings.

A parliamentary inquiry has also called for the project to be halted, accusing the Allan government of withholding crucial documents, including technical evidence and feasibility reports. When asked about releasing these documents, Shing defended the government's position, stating that the matter has been examined by various courts and found to be reasonable.

This story highlights the complex issues surrounding public housing redevelopment and the impact on vulnerable communities. It raises questions about the balance between urban development and the well-being of older residents. What are your thoughts on this controversial decision? Share your opinions and engage in the discussion in the comments below.