Melbourne Rally Sparks Fierce Debate: 'We Can Close a City' - Free Palestine Movement Stands Strong (2026)

In a bold and controversial move, a prominent leader of Australia's Palestinian movement, Nasser Mashni, took center stage at the first major Melbourne rally since the tragic Bondi massacre. His fierce comments directed at the federal government and other figures sparked a heated debate and raised important questions about freedom of speech and the limits of protest.

'We can close a city': A powerful statement that echoes through the streets of Melbourne.

The rally, organized to protest the upcoming visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, went ahead despite calls for its cancellation due to Victoria's bushfire emergency and the recent terror attack on the Jewish community. Melbourne Lord Mayor Nick Reece and the state government urged for its abandonment, citing the state of disaster and the strain on police resources.

However, the rally organizers persisted, and although they downgraded the march to a static protest outside the State Library, the impact was still felt. Police estimated 500 attendees, but The Age reported a peak of over 2000 protesters. Lord Mayor Reece expressed disappointment but acknowledged the absence of a disruptive march.

Addressing the crowd, Mashni, the president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, condemned attempts to link the pro-Palestine protests to the Bondi terror attack. He labeled such efforts as "racist", "shameful", and "disgusting", expressing deep disappointment in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for establishing a royal commission into antisemitism.

"We should be addressing hate as a whole, not elevating one community above others," Mashni argued, deriding high-profile figures who called for the inquiry as "dullards" and "has-beens". He emphasized the power of their movement, stating, "We can shut down a city, a bridge, or a town. We are the people."

Mashni's comments extended to Jillian Segal, the antisemitism envoy, whom he labeled as a partisan from a "nasty Zionist organization". He directed a strong message to South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, who supported the decision to remove Palestinian author Dr. Randa Abdel-Fattah from the Adelaide Writers' Week lineup.

Abdel-Fattah, an award-winning author and academic, has faced criticism from Jewish groups for her comments following the Hamas attack on Israel in 2023. The Adelaide Festival board's decision to exclude her was based on cultural sensitivity concerns post-Bondi massacre. Mashni defended Abdel-Fattah, calling her "our best and brightest", and argued that her removal drew a line between the Palestinian movement and the Bondi tragedy.

The focus of the rally shifted to protesting against Herzog's visit. Prime Minister Albanese invited the Israeli president to provide support to Jewish Australians after the Bondi attack, but Mashni labeled the invitation as antisemitic, conflating Australian Jews with the Israeli state.

Herzog's role as the Israeli president, though ceremonial, is controversial. He was named in a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, with his statements cited as evidence of genocidal intent. Herzog disputes these claims, arguing that his words were twisted.

Daniel Aghion, president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, condemned Mashni's rhetoric as offensive and designed to incite hatred and violence towards Jews. He supported the government's decision to call a royal commission into antisemitism.

Ohad Kozminsky, a member of the Jewish Council of Australia, disagreed, stating that there is no choice between standing with the people of Palestine and standing with Jewish victims of racist violence. Another speaker, Jasmine Duff, defended the controversial phrase "globalize the intifada", explaining its Arabic meaning as "uprising".

As the rally concluded, some protesters chanted "Death to the IDF" and "All Zionists are terrorists", prompting Aghion to note that such chants are being declared illegal in NSW. Victoria Police reported no issues or arrests during the rally.

The Prime Minister's office declined to comment but referred to a previous statement welcoming Herzog to Australia. This event highlights the complex and emotional nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the challenges of balancing free speech and peaceful protest.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Do you think the rally organizers should have heeded the calls for cancellation? Join the discussion and share your opinions in the comments below!