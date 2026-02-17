Melania Trump's Documentary Flops in UK Cinemas: A $75 Million Fiasco? (2026)

Melania Trump's documentary premiere in the UK has sparked a social media frenzy, with a shocking twist at the box office. A single ticket sold for the first screening at a London cinema, leaving many wondering if this was a publicity stunt or a genuine flop. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights for a staggering $40 million and invested $35 million in marketing, but the initial response has been underwhelming.

The documentary, which focuses on the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's return to power in 2025, was expected to draw crowds. However, the UK audience seems less than enthusiastic. The film's budget and ticket sales have become a laughing stock online, with netizens questioning the wisdom of the investment. But here's where it gets controversial: was this a deliberate strategy or a miscalculation?

Online reactions range from mockery to disbelief. One user quipped, "Trump lies about it being a sell-out... Who would go and see it?" Another celebrated Amazon's marketing spend on empty theaters. The low turnout has sparked debates about the film's appeal and the public's interest in the Trump family. And this is the part most people miss: the film's reception in other countries remains to be seen.

Vue Cinemas' CEO, Richards, defended the decision to screen the film, stating they don't censor movies based on personal opinions. But the question remains: is this documentary a fascinating insight or a costly mistake? The internet has spoken, but what's your take? Share your thoughts on this unexpected cinematic event!