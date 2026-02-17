Melania Trump's Documentary Flops in UK Cinemas: A $75 Million Fiasco? (2026)

Melania Trump's documentary premiere in the UK has sparked a social media frenzy, with a shocking twist at the box office. A single ticket sold for the first screening at a London cinema, leaving many wondering if this was a publicity stunt or a genuine flop. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights for a staggering $40 million and invested $35 million in marketing, but the initial response has been underwhelming.

The documentary, which focuses on the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's return to power in 2025, was expected to draw crowds. However, the UK audience seems less than enthusiastic. The film's budget and ticket sales have become a laughing stock online, with netizens questioning the wisdom of the investment. But here's where it gets controversial: was this a deliberate strategy or a miscalculation?

See Also
First Look at KPop Demon Hunters Toy Lines: Hasbro & Mattel Unveil Epic Collection!KPop Demon Hunters: Netflix's Record-Breaking Success StoryLego Star Wars Smart Play: Cool Tech, But Is It Worth It?Dirty Dancing Sequel Confirmed! Jennifer Grey Returns to Iconic North Carolina Filming Location

Online reactions range from mockery to disbelief. One user quipped, "Trump lies about it being a sell-out... Who would go and see it?" Another celebrated Amazon's marketing spend on empty theaters. The low turnout has sparked debates about the film's appeal and the public's interest in the Trump family. And this is the part most people miss: the film's reception in other countries remains to be seen.

See Also
Can You Guess the Movie from Its Funniest Quote? | Ultimate Comedy Trivia Challenge

Vue Cinemas' CEO, Richards, defended the decision to screen the film, stating they don't censor movies based on personal opinions. But the question remains: is this documentary a fascinating insight or a costly mistake? The internet has spoken, but what's your take? Share your thoughts on this unexpected cinematic event!

Melania Trump's Documentary Flops in UK Cinemas: A $75 Million Fiasco? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Graffiti Attack on Andrew Hastie's Office: Jewish Leaders Speak Out
WWE & AEW Rumors 2026: Sami Zayn Title Push, The Rock’s Daughter Leaves WWE, Copeland Return & More!
Oba Femi vs Kit Wilson: SmackDown's Epic Impromptu Showdown - WWE Highlights
Latest Posts
Scotty Pippen Jr. Returns to Court: Memphis Grizzlies Guard Makes Season Debut
Ray Scott: The First Black NBA Coach of the Year - A Basketball Journey
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tuan Roob DDS

Last Updated:

Views: 5989

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tuan Roob DDS

Birthday: 1999-11-20

Address: Suite 592 642 Pfannerstill Island, South Keila, LA 74970-3076

Phone: +9617721773649

Job: Marketing Producer

Hobby: Skydiving, Flag Football, Knitting, Running, Lego building, Hunting, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Tuan Roob DDS, I am a friendly, good, energetic, faithful, fantastic, gentle, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.