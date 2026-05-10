Melania Documentary: The Shocking Audience vs. Critics Divide on Rotten Tomatoes (2026)

The political chasm in America has never been more starkly illustrated than on Rotten Tomatoes, with the documentary 'Melania' revealing an unprecedented divide between critics and audiences!

It’s a situation that has left many scratching their heads and has confirmed by a spokesperson for the site: the movie review aggregator has witnessed its largest ever split between professional critics and the general public.

On one hand, the critical consensus for the documentary 'Melania' is, to put it mildly, brutal. The film has garnered an abysmal 6 percent from critics. Many of these reviews read as if the critics were forced to watch the film at gunpoint, with scathing commentary being the norm. Interestingly, the few positive reviews that managed to keep the score above zero came from publications with a known right-leaning editorial stance, such as The Epoch Times, The London Evening Standard, and The Spectator. Conversely, outlets that delivered negative reviews are frequently accused of having a liberal bias by those on the political right. This raises a fascinating question: Is the critical reception of a film inherently tied to the political leanings of the publication?

But here's where it gets truly astonishing: the audience score for 'Melania' is a staggering 99 percent! This incredible figure suggests that viewers who sought out this film absolutely loved it. And this is the part most people miss: Rotten Tomatoes has emphatically stated that these audience numbers are absolutely real and have not been manipulated. They’ve confirmed that the reviews displayed on their Popcornmeter are VERIFIED, meaning users have indeed purchased a ticket to the film, likely through platforms like Fandango.

Given the subject matter, the 99 percent audience score isn't entirely surprising. One would likely need to be a significant supporter of the MAGA movement to actively seek out a documentary about the famously reserved former First Lady. This creates a highly self-selected audience, who are already predisposed to enjoy the film.

To give you a taste of the audience's enthusiasm, here are a couple of reactions from Rotten Tomatoes: One viewer praised the film for its lack of propaganda, highlighting the "lots of insight into the planning and execution of the parties and events." They were "surprised at how involved the incoming First Lady is" and "amazed at the programs and work Melania has done over the past 8 years," noting "glimpses at her personal life" and calling her "a truly classy woman with an amazing sense of style, grace and elegance."

Another audience member shared, "I didn’t know what to expect, but I’d never seen in a documentary about the White House this angle and I found it fascinating!" They reported being "really drawn into it about 15 minutes in and when the movie ended, everyone in the entire theater was applauding, including myself."

Beyond its review scores, 'Melania' has also been a clear success at the box office. Its opening weekend grossed $8 million, marking the best performance in a decade for a documentary film.

Adding another layer to the film's narrative, 'Melania' recently made headlines when its distributor, Amazon MGM, requested a theater in Oregon to cease screening the film due to some viral jokes appearing on its marquee. This incident underscores the film's ability to generate buzz and, at times, controversy.

Previously, the former First Lady and filmmaker Brett Ratner discussed the making of the film with The Hollywood Reporter. Ratner vehemently denied speculation that he created 'Melania' as a means to revive his career, stating, "That’s ridiculous. If anything, this was a bigger risk because of the polarization and subject matter. I didn’t do this to get me back into Hollywood. That wasn’t my strategy. I’ve been waiting to make Rush Hour 4—that was my strategy."

So, what do you think? Does this massive discrepancy between critic and audience scores reflect a genuine difference in perception, or does it highlight the increasing polarization of our society, even extending to movie reviews? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!