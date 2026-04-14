The Rolling Stones' representative refutes Melania documentary producer Mark Beckman's claim that Mick Jagger gave his blessing for the film's use of their song 'Gimme Shelter'. The documentary, released by Amazon MGM Studios, faced criticism and controversy, with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood and director Paul Thomas Anderson condemning the use of Greenwood's score from the movie 'Phantom Thread'. A source close to Jagger suggests that Beckman's claim may be an attempt to promote the movie, while a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones confirms that the deal was set up between rights holders ABKCO and the film's producers, without the band's direct involvement. Beckman also mentioned a 'beautiful song' by Guns N' Roses that they wanted to use, but the group disagreed on permission, and the Prince estate blocked the use of one of the late artist's songs due to potential association with Donald Trump.
Melania Documentary Music Dispute: Rolling Stones vs. Producer | Gimme Shelter Controversy (2026)
References
- https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/38301259/princess-andre-relief-parents-16-year-feud/
- https://www.gbnews.com/sport/darts/luke-littler-faith-millar-valentines-health-struggles
- https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/melania-film-rolling-stones-gimme-shelter-permission-b2927953.html
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-15608425/ioan-gruffudd-alice-evans-social-media-lawsuit.html
- https://www.gbnews.com/celebrity/nadiya-hussain-success-race-bbc-muslim-white
- https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/38246439/kaye-adams-secret-civil-partnership-ian-campbell-tax-reasons/
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