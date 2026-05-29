Melania Documentary Screenings Postponed at the Last Minute

January 30, 2026 — 11:57am

Australian political and fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaiting an early glimpse of the documentary Melania have been left disappointed. The highly anticipated film, directed by Brett Ratner, has unexpectedly vanished from the schedule for Friday morning screenings.

However, this isn't a case of censorship. The delay is attributed to a communication oversight. The documentary, focusing on the 20 days preceding Donald Trump's return to the White House in January of the previous year, is set for a brief theatrical run before its release on the Prime Video platform.

Amazon secured the rights to distribute the film for a staggering $US40 million, with a substantial $US28 million allocated to Melania Trump herself. The tech giant outbid Disney by $US26 million, sparking speculation about its motives. Some suggest Amazon is attempting to appease the Trump administration by overspending on what amounts to a vanity project.

The timing is intriguing. A gala screening is currently underway at the newly renamed Trump Kennedy Centre, now described as a 'national institution dedicated to power and loyalty'. Meanwhile, an exclusive screening at the White House, attended by tech industry elites like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Zoom's Eric Yuan, took place just hours after the tragic shooting of nurse Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

Regular citizens, however, have been denied access. Australian cinema chains Palace and Hoyts, showing the film in Sydney and Melbourne, were unaware of the title until the last minute. The screenings were scheduled for 11 am on Friday, but Amazon MGM Studios imposed a worldwide embargo, prohibiting any screenings before 4 pm, leading to the sudden disappearance of the early session times.

In South Africa, the film's release has been entirely canceled. According to The New York Times, distributor Filmfinity cited 'recent developments' for the decision to forgo a theatrical release in that region. This follows Trump's baseless claims of genocide against South Africa's white population, resulting in diplomatic and trade tensions between the two nations.

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