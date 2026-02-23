Mel Brooks, in a recent interview, expressed his sorrow over the death of Carl Reiner, the father of his friend and fellow comedian, Rob Reiner. Brooks revealed that he believed Reiner's passing came at a time when he would have struggled to cope with the tragic loss of his parents. The double-murder of Rob and Michele Reiner has left the entertainment world in shock, with Carl Reiner's passing in 2020 adding a layer of complexity to the situation. Brooks, who lost his own father at a young age, shared his deep respect for Carl Reiner, describing him as 'the sweetest man that ever lived.' The documentary 'Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!' provides a glimpse into the close relationship between the two comedians, highlighting Reiner's role as a straight man in sketches and his influence on Brooks' creative process.
Mel Brooks on Carl Reiner's Death and Rob Reiner's Murder: 'A Terrible Thing' (2026)
References
- https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2026/01/21/mel-brooks-rob-reiner-death-carl/88279015007/
