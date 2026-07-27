Megyn Kelly Slams Pete Hegseth: 'Don’t Invoke Jesus While Reporting Civilian Deaths' (2026)

In a recent heated exchange, Megyn Kelly has taken aim at Pete Hegseth, a prominent military analyst and former Pentagon official. Kelly's criticism centers around Hegseth's religious rhetoric during military briefings, particularly in the context of the Iran drone strike that resulted in the deaths of 170 young girls. Kelly's strong words highlight a growing tension between religious expression and the solemnity of military operations.

The Issue of Religious Rhetoric in Military Briefings

Kelly's main argument is that Hegseth's frequent prayers and references to God and Jesus during briefings are inappropriate and potentially sanctimonious. She emphasizes that while Hegseth has a duty to provide updates on military actions, including civilian casualties, his religious language can be seen as condoning or glorifying violence.

"While you're updating us on the number you've killed, which necessarily has included some civilians, don't mention Jesus, don't talk about God, don't act like he's sanctioning what you're doing," Kelly stated, underscoring the sensitivity of the issue.

The Role of Religious Expression in Public Discourse

This incident raises important questions about the boundaries of religious expression in public discourse, especially in a military context. Hegseth's prayers and references to God are not uncommon among military leaders and analysts, but they can be controversial. Some may view these expressions as a way to seek divine guidance or blessing, while others might see them as a form of moral justification for military actions.

The Impact of Religious Rhetoric on Public Perception

The impact of such religious rhetoric can be significant, especially when it comes to shaping public perception of military actions. Kelly's concern is that Hegseth's language could be interpreted as a form of religious sanction for the strike, which could have serious implications for public trust and understanding of military operations.

Balancing Religious Expression and Professionalism

Finding a balance between religious expression and professional conduct is a delicate task. While military leaders and analysts may have personal beliefs and values, their primary role is to provide factual, objective information to the public. Religious language, while meaningful to some, can be seen as out of place in a context where lives are at stake.

In conclusion, Megyn Kelly's criticism of Pete Hegseth highlights a complex issue at the intersection of religion, military operations, and public perception. It underscores the need for a thoughtful approach to religious expression in public discourse, especially in sensitive and high-stakes contexts.