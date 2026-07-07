Megadeth Performs 'Let There Be Shred' Live for the First Time! | Kelowna, Canada 2026 (2026)

Get ready to witness history in the making! Megadeth just unleashed a live performance of 'Let There Be Shred' for the very first time, and it’s everything fans have been waiting for. On February 18, 2026, the thrash metal titans debuted this track during their electrifying concert at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, as part of their Canadian tour alongside Anthrax and Exodus. If you missed it, don’t worry—fan-filmed footage of this epic moment is available below, and trust us, it’s a must-watch.

But here’s where it gets even more exciting: 'Let There Be Shred' isn’t just another song—it’s a highlight from Megadeth’s final, self-titled studio album, released in January 2026. The track is a testament to the band’s enduring legacy, with frontman Dave Mustaine reflecting on his lifelong connection to music: 'On the day I was born, a guitar in my hands / The earth started rumbling a thunderous command…' It’s a powerful statement that encapsulates Mustaine’s journey and the band’s relentless energy.

In a candid statement, Dave Mustaine shared, 'When Megadeth started, we promised to be fast and furious—and this song delivers on that promise. It’s got a killer chorus that hooks you in, and you can’t help but air guitar and headbang along.' And he’s not wrong. The track is a masterclass in speed, precision, and raw emotion, proving that even after decades in the game, Megadeth still reigns supreme.

But here’s where it gets controversial: In an interview with Guitar World, Mustaine revealed that the song’s guitar duels between himself and guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari were intentionally divided—Teemu handled the 'shred stuff,' while Dave took on the 'hippie stuff.' Is this a bold evolution or a departure from their roots? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The self-titled album, released via Mustaine’s Tradecraft imprint on Frontiers Label Group’s BLKIIBLK label, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. album chart, selling 73,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Of those, 69,000 were pure album sales—a testament to the band’s enduring fanbase. And it’s not just the U.S.; Megadeth dominated charts worldwide, claiming the top spot in Australia and Austria, and cracking the top five in Finland, Sweden, Belgium, the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and New Zealand. And this is the part most people miss: Their previous album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! (2022), debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking their eighth top 10 entry. With hits like Countdown to Extinction (1992) and Dystopia (2016), Megadeth’s legacy is undeniable.

For their final album, the band reunited with producer Chris Rakestraw, who also worked on The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and Dystopia. The result? A record that’s both a celebration of their past and a bold statement for the future.

So, what do you think? Is 'Let There Be Shred' a fitting addition to Megadeth’s iconic catalog, or does it fall short? And more importantly, does this final album mark the end of an era, or is it a new beginning? Share your thoughts below—we want to hear from you!