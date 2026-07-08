Meet Tyson Fury's 7 Kids: Four Sons Named Prince & More! | At Home With The Furys Family (2026)

Tyson Fury's family life is a testament to his dedication to his loved ones. With seven children, he has embraced the traditional values of his Irish heritage, prioritizing family above all else. This commitment to family is a stark contrast to the world of professional boxing, where he has achieved immense success. Fury's role as a father is particularly significant, especially during the formative years of his sons. He emphasizes the importance of a father's presence during their impressionable years, a sentiment that resonates with many parents. The eldest son, Prince John, has shown no interest in boxing, preferring to explore other avenues. This is a refreshing change from the typical boxing legacy, as John expresses a desire to pursue other interests. The second son, Prince Tyson, shares his father's love for dinosaurs and Pokémon, with a Pokémon-themed birthday party being a highlight of his childhood. The third son, Prince Adonis, has already expressed a desire to follow in his father's footsteps, but with a twist. Adonis wants to be a boxer like Deontay Wilder, not his father's opponent, showcasing a unique dynamic within the family. The youngest son, Prince Rico, was born in September 2023, and his first birthday was celebrated with a Peppa Pig-themed party, adding a touch of whimsy to the family's celebrations. Tyson's wife, Paris, has been a constant support, sharing their journey on Netflix's 'At Home With The Furys'. Their large family is a testament to their strong bond and shared values, as they navigate the challenges and joys of parenthood together. The Furys' family life is a fascinating blend of tradition, love, and the unexpected, offering a unique insight into the life of a professional athlete and his family.