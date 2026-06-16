Meet Tom Isaacs: Ryde's 2025/26 Artist in Residence | Textile Art & Community Creativity (2026)

A new artist is about to weave his magic in the City of Ryde, and he's not your typical creative! Local textile artist Tom Isaacs is the newly appointed Artist in Residence for 2025/26, and he's ready to showcase his unique talents. But this artist isn't just about creating art; he's on a mission to bring people together through his craft.

Tom, a long-time resident of Ryde, is thrilled to be working in the Council's studio space, a stone's throw away from Top Ryde City shopping centre. He believes this residency is an incredible chance to connect with the community and showcase the power of art. And what a studio it is! Westward Cottage, a charming building, will be his creative hub for the residency.

Here's where it gets exciting: Tom's vision involves not just creating art but also fostering a community. He plans to open the doors of Westward Cottage to the public every Monday and Tuesday, inviting them to witness his creative process. But that's not all; he also wants to engage with the locals and organize a series of artistic events to inspire and unite the community.

And this is the part most people miss—Tom's philosophy on art. He believes that art is inherently social, a way to process and share experiences with others. He argues that creating art is a universal human impulse, allowing us to connect with people across time and space who have gone through similar experiences. A bold statement, but one that might just spark some debate!

Tom's journey has already begun, and he recently met with Ryde Mayor Trenton Brown, who praised his unique textile art. Mayor Brown's support highlights the city's commitment to nurturing local talent and engaging the community through art.

So, are you ready to join Tom on this artistic adventure? The residency promises to be a fascinating exploration of art's role in community building. Will Tom's theory hold true? Can art truly unite people? Find out more about Tom's journey and the Artist in Residence program by following the link below. The story of this artist is one you won't want to miss!