Meet the Star-Studded Voice Cast of Bungie's Marathon! (2026)

The Marathon Voice Cast: A Star-Studded Lineup with a Twist

Get ready for a thrilling journey into the world of Marathon, the highly anticipated PvPvE shooter from Bungie. But here's the twist: the voice cast is an all-star ensemble, featuring some familiar faces that will leave you in awe.

With a March 5th release date locked in, Bungie has begun to unveil more details about Marathon, including an impressive voice cast list that reads like a video game acting hall of fame. Among the 30 talented actors confirmed, we find Jennifer English, who recently wowed audiences with her portrayal of Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. But that's not all; Marathon also brings together an Expedition 33 reunion of sorts, with Ben Starr and Tracy Wiles joining forces once again.

And this is the part most people miss: Marathon's voice cast extends far beyond these familiar names. Prepare to be amazed by the likes of Roger Clark, the voice behind Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption, and Dave Fennoy, who brought Lee Everett to life in The Walking Dead. The list goes on, including Elias Toufexis, Erin Yvette, and many more, each with their own impressive gaming resume.

But here's where it gets controversial... Marathon has had a rocky road to release, facing leadership changes, legal battles, and even a plagiarism scandal. Despite these challenges, Bungie has persevered, and now we're finally getting our hands on this highly anticipated game. With its diverse and talented voice cast, Marathon promises an immersive experience like no other.

So, what do you think? Are you excited to hear these familiar voices in a new gaming adventure? Or do you have concerns about Marathon's troubled past? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Let's discuss and debate the future of this highly anticipated game!