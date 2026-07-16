Meet the Portland Fire: A Star-Studded WNBA Roster (2026)

The Portland Fire's roster is a fascinating collection of athletes, each with their own unique story and journey to the WNBA. As an expert commentator, I find it intriguing how the team's construction through an expansion draft has resulted in a diverse and talented lineup. The Fire's starting five showcases a mix of experienced veterans and promising newcomers, each bringing something different to the court.

One thing that immediately stands out is the international flavor of the roster. Bridget Carleton, a 28-year-old forward, has played professionally in several countries, including Australia, France, Israel, Spain, Hungary, and Turkey. This global experience adds a unique dynamic to the team and showcases the WNBA's ability to attract top talent from around the world. What many people don't realize is that this international exposure can also bring a fresh perspective and a different style of play to the league.

Emily Engstler, a 26-year-old forward, got her start at age 11 as a streetballer in Roosevelt Island, N.Y. This grassroots background is a testament to the power of community and the potential for talent to emerge from unexpected places. Engstler's journey from the streets to the WNBA is a inspiring story of hard work and dedication.

Nyadiew Puoch, a 21-year-old forward, won the Women's National Basketball League championship in Australia with the Southside Melbourne Flyers in 2024. This achievement highlights the importance of developing talent in international leagues and the potential for players to make a name for themselves on the global stage.

The bench is equally impressive, with Megan Gustafson, a 29-year-old center, bringing championship experience from the Las Vegas Aces. Teja Oblak, a 35-year-old guard, won the EuroLeague Women's championship in 2025, showcasing the depth of talent in European leagues. Frieda Bühner, a 21-year-old forward, made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the youngest player on the German national team.

What makes this roster particularly fascinating is the mix of experience and youth. The team features several veterans with WNBA championships and international accolades, while also welcoming several promising newcomers who are ready to make an impact. This balance between seasoned professionals and fresh talent is a recipe for success and a sign of a healthy league.

In my opinion, the Portland Fire's roster is a testament to the WNBA's ability to attract and develop top talent from around the world. The team's construction through an expansion draft has resulted in a diverse and talented lineup that is ready to compete at the highest level. As an expert commentator, I am excited to see how this team performs and what impact they have on the league and its fans.