Meet the Bucks' New Rookies: Brayden Burries and Nate Ament (2026)

The Milwaukee Bucks are embarking on a challenging rebuild following the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the team's future hinges on the development of two key rookies: Brayden Burries and Nate Ament. These young talents were selected in the top-15 picks of the 2026 NBA Draft, marking a significant shift in the franchise's trajectory. The Bucks' strategy is clear: they are counting on Burries and Ament to fill crucial roles and kickstart their post-Antetokounmpo era.

Burries, a 6-foot-4 guard from Arizona, and Ament, a 6-foot-10 forward, are already receiving tough love from their new coach, Taylor Jenkins. During their introductory press conference, Jenkins highlighted their weaknesses, a strategy designed to push them to their limits and unlock their true potential. This approach is a stark contrast to the nurturing environment they might have expected, but it reflects the Bucks' commitment to a rigorous rebuilding process.

Jenkins' assessment of Burries and Ament is one of untapped potential and room for growth. He praised their competitiveness and unselfishness, qualities that are essential for a successful rebuild. The Bucks' general manager, Jon Horst, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the synergy between the two rookies and the team's shared vision for the future.

The Bucks' trade of Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in exchange for a package of young talent and draft picks has set the stage for a transformative period. Burries and Ament are now at the heart of this rebuild, with the team's success depending on their ability to adapt and excel in their new roles. The challenge is clear: to turn potential into performance and to create a foundation for the Bucks' future success.

Burries, with his quality defense and ability to impact both sides of the court, and Ament, who possesses a strong frame and a high ceiling, are the key to this transformation. Their individual skills and the team's collective effort will determine the Bucks' ability to navigate this challenging rebuild and emerge as a competitive force in the NBA.