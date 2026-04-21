Meet OlloBot: The Adorable Long-Necked Cyber Pet Robot from CES 2026! (2026)

Imagine a robot that looks like a cross between E.T. and a penguin, with a furry, extendable neck that feels warm to the touch—sounds like something out of a sci-fi dream, right? But this isn’t fiction; it’s the OlloBot, and it’s stealing the show at CES 2026. Among the sea of quirky companion robots, this one stands out as a true head-turner. Its design is equal parts whimsical and innovative, blending alien-like charm with practical features that make it more than just a novelty.

OlloBot’s face is essentially a large, interactive tablet that displays expressions, photos, and videos, allowing it to communicate with its human family. While it speaks its own adorable language, it’s smart enough to display text when it wants to be understood. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just a robot; it’s a growing companion. Through interactions, OlloBot develops a personality based on the Meyers-Briggs types, making it feel uniquely tailored to its household. Plus, there’s a companion app where family members can message the robot, check its diary updates, and even play games together.

But here’s where it gets controversial: OlloBot stores all its data locally in a heart-shaped, removable module tucked under one of its flapping arms. This isn’t just a privacy feature—it’s a lifeline. If the robot breaks, you can transfer the heart (and all its memories) into a new body, ensuring your cyber pet lives on. Is this the future of emotional attachment to technology, or does it cross a line?

The robot is also surprisingly functional. It responds to voice and touch, can make calls, help find lost items, and even control Matter-compatible smart home devices. And let’s not forget the fashion-forward touch: OlloBot can be dressed up in outfits like a plush giraffe suit or a cottagecore-inspired apple and gingham ensemble. Talk about personality!

For those eager to bring OlloBot home, there’s good news and a tough choice. A Kickstarter campaign is planned for this summer, offering two versions: a smaller model with a fixed neck for around $1,000, and a more advanced version with a neck that extends two feet for about $2,000. But here’s the question: Is OlloBot a must-have family companion, or just an overpriced gadget? Let’s debate it in the comments—what’s your take on this goofy, long-necked cyber pet?