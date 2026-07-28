Bold headline: Basintale Amadu takes the helm as Comptroller-General of GIS, marking a new chapter for Ghana’s immigration service.

Samuel Basintale Amadu has been officially confirmed and sworn in as the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) after his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama in March 2025.

The confirmation was announced on the GIS’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

In a message of congratulations, the GIS posted: “The Ghana Immigration Service congratulates you, Mr Samuel Basintale Amadu, on your confirmation and swearing-in as Comptroller-General.”

A concise profile of Amadu follows:

Amadu is a veteran immigration official, bringing more than 30 years of service to the GIS. His broad experience covers immigration enforcement, border security, intelligence operations, regulatory compliance, and international relations.

Over the course of his career, he has occupied several senior roles within the Service, contributing to policy implementation and the day-to-day management of Ghana’s immigration operations.

Educational background: He earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Psychology with Philosophy from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Master of Arts (MA) in International Affairs from the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD).

For reference, see related coverage on the broader reshuffle within Ghana’s security services, which noted a substantial leadership shake-up across GIS and Prisons as President Mahama installed new service chiefs.

If you’d like, I can add a brief explainer about what the Comptroller-General’s role entails and why this appointment matters for border management and national security. Would you prefer a concise overview or a deeper dive with examples of potential policy impacts?