Meet Garrett Haake: NBC News' New Chief White House Correspondent | Exclusive Insights (2026)

The appointment of Garrett Haake as NBC News' new Chief White House Correspondent is a significant development in the world of political journalism. This move signals a shift in the network's approach to covering the Trump administration and highlights the importance of a seasoned and dedicated reporter in this role. Haake's promotion comes with a lot of responsibility, as he will be leading a team of journalists in what is arguably the highest-profile correspondent job in TV news.

What makes this appointment particularly intriguing is Haake's background and the challenges he brings to the role. He has a history of covering Congress and major legislative battles, as well as breaking news events and the campaign trail. His experience includes embedding with Mitt Romney during the 2012 campaign and covering all three of Donald Trump's campaigns, including the 2020 and 2024 races. This experience provides him with a unique perspective on the political landscape and the Trump administration.

One of the most notable aspects of Haake's career is his commitment to getting the story when it matters most. His relentless drive was on full display during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where he ran at full speed to ensure NBC could ask the President a question. This moment reflects his dedication to delivering sharp reporting, deep sourcing, and an authoritative presence to some of the most consequential stories of our time.

Haake's promotion also comes with a sense of continuity and stability. He succeeds Peter Alexander, who left NBC News after 20 years to join MS NOW. Alexander's departure leaves a void that Haake is well-positioned to fill, given his experience and expertise in covering the Trump administration. His ability to secure important interviews and his steady and unflinching reporting on January 6th, which earned NBC News national Emmy and Murrow Awards, further solidifies his credentials.

However, the role of Chief White House Correspondent also comes with its fair share of challenges. The Trump administration has been marked by its unpredictability and the constant need for breaking news coverage. Haake's experience in covering the campaign trail and breaking news events will be crucial in navigating these challenges. Additionally, his ability to lead a team of journalists and provide insightful analysis will be essential in maintaining NBC News' reputation for high-caliber reporting.

In conclusion, the appointment of Garrett Haake as NBC News' new Chief White House Correspondent is a significant development that signals a shift in the network's approach to covering the Trump administration. Haake's experience, dedication, and commitment to getting the story when it matters most make him an ideal candidate for this role. As he takes on this new challenge, he will be expected to provide insightful analysis, sharp reporting, and an authoritative presence to some of the most consequential stories of our time.