Meet Ciara Storch: The Boxing Prodigy Punching Above Her Weight on the World Stage (2026)

Ciara Storch, a boxing prodigy, is making waves in the world of boxing, and her story is nothing short of extraordinary. But how did a coal mine worker become a rising star in the ring?

Ciara dedicates 12 hours daily to operating a dump truck at a coal mine, but her passion lies elsewhere. As soon as her shift ends, she transforms into a lightweight boxer, eager to train in the scorching heat of an open-air tennis court. Her father's humorous nickname for the court, "the prison yard," adds a touch of levity to the intense training environment.

Ciara's love for boxing is evident in her words, "I just love to punch people in the face." But her passion goes beyond aggression; it's about the thrill of competition and the pursuit of excellence. She's not just aiming for local victories; she's chasing wins on the global stage.

However, Ciara's journey is not without focus and discipline. She's currently laser-focused on refining her timing and accuracy, knowing that these skills are the foundation of success in boxing. And her dedication has paid off, as she describes the feeling of achievement as "amazing."

Ciara's father, Craig Storch, has been her steadfast supporter and coach from the beginning. He's not only guided her boxing career but also established a boxing club in Dysart, central Queensland. The club, with its enormous mats and boxing ring, has become a hub for champions and aspiring boxers of all ages to train and spar together.

One of the club's members, Christine Laycock, offers a unique perspective. She took up boxing for fitness in her 40s and has since been drawn into competitive bouts. Laycock describes the sport as an eye-opening experience, enhancing her speed, mental agility, and self-control. She highlights the empowering nature of stepping into the ring and overcoming the fear of getting hurt, even with the use of thicker gloves in the masters division.

The club's impact extends beyond the ring. Ciara believes she has inspired other young girls to embrace the sport, providing a role model in a small town where opportunities may seem limited. She emphasizes the importance of having someone to turn to for guidance and reassurance when facing challenges.

Ciara's dedication is evident in her travel schedule, having flown and driven over 35,000 kilometers in the past year alone. Her hard work culminated in a bronze medal at the 2024 Under 19s World Boxing Championships and the title of USA Elite Women's Champion in 2025. Ciara's father has been a vocal advocate for regional and Australian talent in the boxing world, attributing their success to the disciplined lifestyle of the region.

The popularity of boxing is on the rise, as evidenced by the increasing number of female boxers registering with Boxing Australia. Ciara notes that interest is growing at both amateur and professional levels, with women of all ages embracing the sport. Despite a recent injury putting her competition plans on hold, Ciara remains optimistic, focusing on her health and long-term goals.

