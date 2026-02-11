Meet Chris DeMarco's New Liberty Coaching Staff: Key Insights and Updates (2026)

Chris DeMarco is shaking things up in Brooklyn! The new Liberty coach is making waves with a bold move, reshaping the coaching staff to match his vision. But is it a fresh start or a controversial overhaul? Let's dive in.

DeMarco arrived with a nearly blank canvas, as his predecessor, Sandy Brondello, took her trusted team with her to Toronto. Brondello's departure with her husband and top assistant Olaf Lange, as well as former video coordinator Brian Lankton, left a significant void. And that's not all—the Storm snatched up Sonia Raman as their new head coach, and assistant Zach O'Brien headed to Los Angeles. These moves left the Liberty with a staff shortage, but also presented a unique opportunity.

Here's where it gets interesting: DeMarco now has the freedom to handpick his dream team. With Parker Lovett's promotion to the front office, the new coach is free to assemble a staff that aligns perfectly with his philosophy. But what does this mean for the team's dynamics and future success?

The Liberty's fans are eager to see DeMarco's vision come to life. Will his choices pay off, or will the staff reshuffle spark debates? Only time will tell. And this is the part most fans can't wait to see unfold. Stay tuned as the new Liberty coaching staff takes shape, and feel free to share your thoughts on this exciting development!