Medical Tourism: Risks of Surgery Abroad | What You Need to Know (2026)

Medical tourism is a growing trend, with an increasing number of people seeking surgical procedures abroad. But what drives this phenomenon, and what are the potential pitfalls? Let's delve into the world of international healthcare adventures.

The Allure of Medical Tourism

The primary attraction is cost-effectiveness. Medical procedures, especially cosmetic surgeries, can be significantly cheaper in countries like India, Thailand, and Turkey compared to New Zealand. For instance, a hip replacement in India can cost a fraction of what it does in New Zealand, making it an appealing option for those on a budget. This affordability factor is further accentuated by the long waiting lists in public healthcare systems, prompting people to look for quicker alternatives.

Social media plays a pivotal role in this trend. With influencers showcasing their overseas surgery experiences, it's no wonder that medical tourism is becoming more mainstream. However, what many don't realize is that this trend is not without its risks and complexities.

Navigating the Risks

One of the key concerns is the quality of care. While some countries have excellent medical facilities, the overall standard can vary widely. Dr. Mo Amso highlights the challenge of ensuring New Zealand-level care abroad, emphasizing the varying compliance landscapes across nations. This uncertainty can lead to unforeseen complications, as Waikato bariatric surgeon Dr. Rowan French has witnessed with patients needing revisions after overseas surgeries.

The marketing of medical tourism is also problematic. Dr. French notes that certain groups, such as Māori and those in low decile areas, are targeted due to their perceived likelihood of not asking detailed questions. This raises ethical questions about informed consent and the potential exploitation of vulnerable communities.

Additionally, the immediate post-surgery risks are amplified by long-haul travel. Flying soon after surgery increases the chances of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a serious condition. This is a critical consideration, as highlighted by Dr. Michelle Locke, who warns of the potentially fatal consequences of DVT and pulmonary embolism.

The Importance of Research and Preparation

Travel groups and medical tourism companies are emerging to facilitate these journeys, but caution is essential. Jackie Brown, a travel industry veteran, emphasizes the importance of thorough research. With an oversaturated market, it's crucial to vet tour guides and ensure they have the necessary accreditation and insurance. This is not a decision to be taken lightly, as Moana McRae, a medical tourism business owner, points out.

McRae's experience underscores the significance of a structured approach. Pre-approval by a licensed surgeon, comprehensive medical screening, and clear aftercare plans are essential components of a safe medical tourism experience. Without these safeguards, patients may find themselves in situations where responsibility for complications becomes murky.

A Global Perspective on Healthcare

Medical tourism offers an intriguing glimpse into the disparities and opportunities within global healthcare. It raises questions about the accessibility and affordability of medical procedures in different countries. While it can provide access to quality care for some, it also highlights the challenges of ensuring patient safety and ethical practices in a borderless healthcare market.

In conclusion, medical tourism is a complex phenomenon, driven by cost, accessibility, and social media influence. While it can offer solutions for some, it's crucial to approach it with caution, thorough research, and a structured plan. The risks are real, and understanding these complexities is essential for anyone considering surgery abroad.