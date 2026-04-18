Medicaid Cuts in New York: Impact on North Country Residents (2026)

The North Country of New York is facing a dire situation as the state's Medicaid program undergoes significant changes. The recent discussions on Capital Tonight shed light on the potential consequences of the Republicans' tax legislation, which will remove approximately 450,000 New Yorkers with incomes between 200% and 250% of the poverty level from Medicaid. This impact is particularly severe in the North Country, a region comprising 10 rural counties and the vast Adirondack Park. With a substantial portion of its residents relying on Medicaid, the area is now grappling with the prospect of losing insurance coverage for 47,000 individuals over the next two years.

The Healthcare Coalition for the North Country has released a comprehensive report, "What we can do about Medicaid cuts," highlighting the far-reaching effects of these changes. The report emphasizes that the cuts and eligibility changes will affect not only the poorest residents but also children, mothers, pregnant women, the elderly, small business owners, farmers, and workers. This broad spectrum of impact underscores the complexity of the issue.

Two medical professionals, Dr. Christopher Hoy and Dr. John Rugge, who contributed to the report, joined Capital Tonight to discuss their proposals. Dr. Hoy, a retired nephrologist, and Dr. Rugge, a retired family physician and founder of the nonprofit Hudson Headwaters Health Network, offered insights into the potential consequences and proposed solutions. Their involvement in the report and subsequent discussion underscores the importance of medical expertise in addressing the challenges posed by Medicaid cuts.

The situation in the North Country serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of policy decisions on vulnerable populations. As the state grapples with the implications of the tax legislation, it is crucial to consider the human impact and explore alternative solutions that prioritize the well-being of all New Yorkers, especially those in rural and underserved areas.