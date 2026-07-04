Media33's Strategic Win: Unlocking Growth for STEDI and Runva (2026)

Media33, an independent media agency, has secured a significant win by winning the media accounts for STEDI and Runva, two prominent 4WD accessories brands. This appointment marks a pivotal moment for the agency and the brands, as they embark on a journey to enhance their market presence and drive growth through a more integrated media strategy.

A Strategic Partnership for Growth

The collaboration between Media33 and the Genuine Parts Company, which owns STEDI and Runva, is centered around a shared vision for the brands' future. Media33's expertise in media strategy, planning, buying, optimization, and reporting will be leveraged to support the brands' next stage of growth. This includes expanding their reach beyond traditional lower-funnel activities and into broader audience and brand-building channels.

Joshua Sargentson, head of marketing and media at the Genuine Parts Company, expressed confidence in Media33's capabilities, stating that their strategic thinking and integrated approach strongly align with the brands' future direction. He highlighted Media33's ability to connect long-term brand development with measurable e-commerce outcomes, which was a key factor in their selection.

Building on Success

STEDI, under Media33's guidance, is already witnessing double-digit growth, demonstrating the agency's ability to balance brand messaging with sales performance. Mick Bradley, general manager of Media33, emphasized the agency's role in scaling the brands' momentum through smarter media integration, creative channel expansion, and continued audience growth.

Jenna Lambert, managing director of Media33, added that the appointment reflects the agency's evolution in the e-commerce and consumer brand space. She noted that both STEDI and Runva have strong market presence and customer engagement, presenting significant opportunities for further strengthening reach, efficiency, and long-term growth through an integrated media approach.

Looking Ahead

As Media33 takes on this exciting challenge, the agency is poised to leverage its expertise and innovative strategies to elevate STEDI and Runva's success. The partnership highlights the power of strategic media integration in driving growth and building strong brand identities in the competitive 4WD accessories market.