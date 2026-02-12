Measles Update #66 - C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre Teen Clinic (2026)

Attention: Measles Alert in Southern Manitoba!

Manitoba Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care officials are urging residents to take note of a recent measles exposure at the C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre Teen Clinic in Winkler. Here's the breakdown of what you need to know and what to do if you were at the clinic on January 8th between 12:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Exposure Site Details:

Location: C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre Teen Clinic, 385 Main St., Winkler

Location: C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre Teen Clinic, 385 Main St., Winkler

Date and Time: January 8, 2023, from 12:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Symptom Monitoring Period: Until January 30th

Immunization and Exposure Guidelines:

Check Your Immunization Status: Ensure your measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV) is up to date. If not, consider getting vaccinated.

Reduce Exposure: If you were exposed, avoid contact with others, especially those with weakened immune systems, from the fifth day after exposure to the 21st day after the latest exposure.

Symptom Watch: Be vigilant for symptoms of measles, which typically appear within 7-21 days of exposure. Initial signs may include fever, runny nose, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. Small white spots may also appear inside the mouth or throat.

Who Should Not Get Vaccinated?

Infants Under 6 Months: Infants too young for vaccination should be kept away from exposed individuals.

Pregnant Women: Pregnant individuals should consult their healthcare provider for guidance.

Weakened Immune Systems: Those with compromised immune systems should contact their healthcare provider for preventative treatment within six days of exposure.

Close Contacts and Isolation:

Isolation and Vaccination: Public health may ask close contacts to isolate and consider vaccination.

Measles Symptoms and Complications:

Initial Symptoms: Fever, runny nose, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes.

Rash Development: Several days later, a red, blotchy rash appears on the face and spreads.

Potential Complications: Ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, and encephalitis.

Prevention and Immunization:

Immunization is Key: The only way to protect against measles is through vaccination. Contact your local public health office, physician, or nurse practitioner to ensure you and your family are up to date.

Manitoba's Two-Dose Program: Children in Manitoba receive two doses of the MMR or MMRV vaccine, typically at one year of age and again between four and six years old. In cases of exposure, a second dose may be administered earlier.

Stay Informed and Take Action:

Contact Health Links-Info Santé: For further information, call 204-788-8200 in Winnipeg or 1-888-315-9257 toll-free in Manitoba.

Monitor for Symptoms: If symptoms develop, isolate at home and contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Limit Exposure: Unimmunized household members should limit contact with others until the symptomatic person has been advised by their healthcare provider.

Remember, measles is highly contagious and can be severe, especially in infants and young children. Don't wait; take action now to protect yourself and your loved ones!

Do you have any concerns or questions about measles exposure? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below. What steps are you taking to stay informed and protected?