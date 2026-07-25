Measles Outbreak: Why You Should Get Vaccinated Now (2026)

Measles is making a dangerous comeback – and you might not be as protected as you think.

Published on Thursday, 29 January 2026

Melbourne is currently facing a concerning rise in measles cases. This highly contagious virus, often dismissed as a childhood illness, can lead to severe complications, especially in adults. That's why Moonee Valley City Council, in collaboration with Western Health Public Health Unit and the Department of Health, is urging residents to take action.

Here's the surprising part: many adults aged 20-59 might not have the full protection they need. If you were born between 1966 and 1992, there's a good chance you only received one dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine during childhood. And for those born overseas, the likelihood of missing out on both doses is even higher.

But here's the good news: two doses of the MMR vaccine provide robust protection against measles. This simple step not only safeguards your own health but also helps create a shield of immunity within our community, protecting those who are most vulnerable, like infants too young to be vaccinated and individuals with compromised immune systems.

This targeted vaccination program focuses on adults aged 20-59 in Melbourne's western suburbs and across Victoria who meet the following criteria:

Have received fewer than two documented doses of the MMR vaccine.

Have no medical conditions that would make the MMR vaccine unsafe for them.

By increasing MMR coverage in this age group, we can significantly strengthen our community's defense against measles outbreaks.

Don't wait until it's too late. Protect yourself and those around you. Book your free MMR vaccination at one of our convenient immunisation sessions: Immunisation Services – Moonee Valley City Council

And this is the part most people miss: Measles isn't just a childhood disease. Adults can experience severe complications like pneumonia, encephalitis (brain swelling), and even death. Getting vaccinated isn't just about you – it's about protecting the entire community.

Is there enough awareness about the importance of adult measles vaccination? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.