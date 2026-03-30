Measles Outbreak Spreads: 13 New Cases in South Carolina, Florida University Struggles (2026)

A Measles Outbreak is Spreading Across the South, and It’s Sparking a Fierce Debate Over Vaccines and Freedom.

The measles outbreak in South Carolina has reached alarming proportions, with the state’s Department of Health confirming 13 new cases today, bringing the total to a staggering 933. This marks the largest single outbreak in the United States in over three decades, and it’s far from contained. Currently, 235 individuals are in quarantine, and six are in isolation, highlighting the urgency of the situation. But here’s where it gets controversial: the outbreak is heavily concentrated in communities with low vaccination rates, particularly among Christian academic institutions. And this is the part most people miss: out of 876 patients with known vaccination details, a shocking 859 were unvaccinated, while only 25 were fully vaccinated. This raises a critical question: Is personal liberty being prioritized over public health?

The Upstate South Carolina outbreak, though primarily centered in Spartanburg County (accounting for 95% of cases), has now spread to Lancaster County, where officials are still tracing the source of exposure. Meanwhile, children are bearing the brunt of this crisis, with over two-thirds of cases (594) occurring in kids aged 5 to 17, and 245 cases in children under 5. This isn’t just a health issue—it’s a wake-up call about the consequences of declining vaccination rates.

But South Carolina isn’t the only state grappling with this. In Florida, Ave Maria University is battling its own measles outbreak, with at least 54 cases reported. What’s concerning is the lack of transparency: updates are coming solely from the university and local media, with no official reports from the Florida Department of Health since 2024. The university claims that 49 students have recovered and developed natural immunity, but five remain contagious. This begs the question: Are we doing enough to prevent these outbreaks, or are we relying too heavily on reactive measures?

The debate over vaccine exemptions is heating up. South Carolina State Senator Margie Bright Matthews has proposed a bill to eliminate religious exemptions for measles vaccines, a move directly targeting the low vaccination rates in Christian academic communities. However, the bill has faced fierce opposition from Attorney General Alan Wilson, who argues, ‘This bill goes too far. Since 2020, we’ve seen a concerted push to curtail personal liberty in the name of health and safety. Eliminating religious exemptions and mandating medical decisions by force is not who we are as a state or country.’* Wilson’s stance underscores a broader national tension: Where do we draw the line between individual freedoms and collective well-being?

Here’s the controversial interpretation: While religious exemptions are a cornerstone of personal freedom, their misuse in the context of public health crises like this measles outbreak raises ethical questions. Should the right to refuse vaccination outweigh the community’s right to safety? And if not, what’s the fairest way to balance these competing interests?

We want to hear from you. Do you think religious exemptions for vaccines should be eliminated during outbreaks like this? Or is this a dangerous overreach of government power? Let us know in the comments—this is a conversation we all need to have.