Measles Outbreak: Over a Week of Exposure at Highland High School (2026)

Utah's measles outbreak: A growing concern

In a worrying development, Highland High School in Salt Lake City has reported a potential measles exposure incident lasting over a week. An infected student attended classes from February 6th to February 13th, putting fellow students and staff at risk.

The Salt Lake County Health Department took swift action, notifying parents and students of the potential exposure. Unvaccinated individuals were advised to monitor themselves closely for symptoms, as the risk of infection is high for those who have had contact with the infected student or shared the same space.

But here's where it gets controversial: the health department stated that there's a 90% chance of infection for unvaccinated individuals who have been in close contact or shared a space with the infected student. This statistic might spark debate among our readers, so feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!

This incident comes on the heels of Tooele County's first reported case of measles, where a student from Stansbury High School was exposed at a multi-district event. The student attended school before symptoms appeared, highlighting the potential for further spread.

And this is the part most people miss: the Utah Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed a staggering 300 measles cases in this ongoing outbreak. Of these cases, a concerning 255 were individuals who were not vaccinated, while only 23 had received the MMR vaccine. This data underscores the importance of vaccination and its effectiveness in preventing severe illness and transmission.

Measles symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a distinctive rash that starts on the face and spreads downward. It's crucial to be aware of these signs and seek medical attention if any symptoms arise.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services strongly recommends vaccination against measles, typically requiring two doses of the MMR vaccine. For those who are vaccinated, the protection rate is an impressive 97%. However, it's important to note that a small percentage of vaccinated individuals may still get sick, but they are less likely to experience severe illness or spread the disease.

In the most recent wastewater samples collected on February 10th, the Salt Lake County, Utah County, and Southwest Utah health districts detected the presence of measles. This serves as a reminder that the outbreak is ongoing and requires our attention and vigilance.

Key Takeaways:

- Measles exposure at Highland High School lasted over a week.

- Unvaccinated individuals face a high risk of infection.

- Utah has reported 300 measles cases, with a majority in unvaccinated individuals.

- Vaccination provides strong protection, but a small percentage of vaccinated individuals may still get sick.

- Wastewater samples indicate the presence of measles in multiple counties.

Stay informed, stay safe, and don't hesitate to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!