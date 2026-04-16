Measles Outbreak: New Exposure Sites in Manitoba - Church & Rec Centre (2026)

Breaking News: Measles Exposure in Manitoba - A Growing Concern

In a recent development, public health officials have identified two new locations in southern Manitoba as potential sites of measles exposure. This news comes as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against this highly contagious disease.

The affected areas include the Access Event Centre in Morden, where individuals present between 3:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on December 20th are advised to monitor their symptoms until January 11th. Additionally, the Seventh Day Adventist Church on North Railway Street in Morden has also been identified, with officials urging those present between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the same day to remain vigilant.

But here's where it gets controversial: the province's data reveals that out of the 339 total confirmed and probable cases, a staggering 297 involved individuals who had not received any doses of the measles vaccine. This statistic highlights the importance of immunization and prompts us to question: Are we doing enough to protect our communities?

Measles, a disease that spreads through airborne droplets, poses a significant risk even with brief exposure. The virus can linger in an airspace for up to two hours, making it crucial for individuals to take proactive measures. Most people recover fully within a few weeks, but complications are more likely in infants, adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

To stay informed, the province maintains a list of possible exposure sites on its website. As of Friday, the latest update reported 310 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases since February of last year. This ongoing outbreak serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vaccination and public health awareness.

So, what can we do to ensure the safety of our communities? Are we doing enough to promote vaccination and educate the public about the risks of measles? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation about this critical health issue.