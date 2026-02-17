Measles Outbreak in the US: What You Need to Know (2026)

The United States is grappling with the largest measles outbreak since 2000, with 876 cases reported in South Carolina as of February 3, 2026. This outbreak surpasses the 2025 Texas outbreak and marks a grim return of a disease once declared eliminated in the U.S. The outbreak's impact extends beyond the immediate health risks, as cases of brain swelling, a rare complication, have been identified in infected children. Despite signs of the outbreak's potential decline, public health experts express concern that the resurgence of measles, driven by declining vaccination rates, could herald a wave of other vaccine-preventable diseases. The Conversation U.S. offers five essential reads to provide context and practical insights into the risks, prevention, and broader implications of the measles outbreak.

Long-Term Consequences of Measles: While measles often resolves on its own, it can have severe long-term effects. The disease can damage the lungs, leading to hospitalization, and in rare cases, it can cause subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a progressive and almost always fatal dementia. These rare but serious outcomes underscore the importance of vaccination.

The Stakes of Declining Vaccination Rates: The success of the measles vaccine has led to its underestimation, as many healthcare professionals have never encountered cases. Recent modeling studies predict a significant rise in measles infection rates if vaccination rates continue to decline. The U.S. could face 850,000 cases over 25 years at current rates, and the situation could worsen if vaccination rates drop further.

Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy: Vaccine hesitancy is a complex issue, often driven by a desire to protect children's health. Public policy experts and health economists use game theory to explain why some parents opt out of vaccines. They argue that vaccine hesitancy is a predictable outcome when individual and collective incentives are misaligned, rather than a moral failure.