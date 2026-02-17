Measles Outbreak in the US: What You Need to Know (2026)

The United States is grappling with the largest measles outbreak since 2000, with 876 cases reported in South Carolina as of February 3, 2026. This outbreak surpasses the 2025 Texas outbreak and marks a grim return of a disease once declared eliminated in the U.S. The outbreak's impact extends beyond the immediate health risks, as cases of brain swelling, a rare complication, have been identified in infected children. Despite signs of the outbreak's potential decline, public health experts express concern that the resurgence of measles, driven by declining vaccination rates, could herald a wave of other vaccine-preventable diseases. The Conversation U.S. offers five essential reads to provide context and practical insights into the risks, prevention, and broader implications of the measles outbreak.
Understanding the Measles Vaccine: Measles is one of the most contagious diseases, but the vaccine is highly effective, with a 97% success rate. Most people born after 1957 have received the vaccine, and the South Carolina outbreak highlights the importance of vaccination, as at least 800 cases occurred in unvaccinated individuals. The vaccine's purpose is to create immunity without the risks associated with the wild virus.
Long-Term Consequences of Measles: While measles often resolves on its own, it can have severe long-term effects. The disease can damage the lungs, leading to hospitalization, and in rare cases, it can cause subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a progressive and almost always fatal dementia. These rare but serious outcomes underscore the importance of vaccination.
The Stakes of Declining Vaccination Rates: The success of the measles vaccine has led to its underestimation, as many healthcare professionals have never encountered cases. Recent modeling studies predict a significant rise in measles infection rates if vaccination rates continue to decline. The U.S. could face 850,000 cases over 25 years at current rates, and the situation could worsen if vaccination rates drop further.
Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy: Vaccine hesitancy is a complex issue, often driven by a desire to protect children's health. Public policy experts and health economists use game theory to explain why some parents opt out of vaccines. They argue that vaccine hesitancy is a predictable outcome when individual and collective incentives are misaligned, rather than a moral failure.
Measles Elimination Status: The World Health Organization (WHO) has revoked the measles elimination status of the U.K. and five other European countries, citing declining vaccination rates. The WHO's Pan American office has also issued an alert about the disease's spread in North, Central, and South America. The loss of elimination status is a symptom of declining trust in public health messaging, which can lead to increased vulnerability to vaccine-preventable diseases.