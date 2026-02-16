Measles Outbreak in Manitoba: Farm Show Linked to Dozens of Cases (2026)

A major health concern has emerged in Manitoba, Canada, with a surge in measles cases linked to a large agricultural event. This outbreak has prompted a crucial response from health authorities.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the provincial public health officer, has announced an expansion of vaccine eligibility in the Prairie Mountain Health region. The region, which includes southwestern Manitoba, is now offering vaccinations to infants aged six months and older. This move comes in response to the recent spike in measles cases, which are primarily concentrated in the southern parts of the province, where immunization rates are lower compared to urban areas.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite the rising number of cases, Manitoba has no plans to mandate vaccination for measles. Dr. Roussin believes in relying on continued messaging, improved access, and building trust with healthcare workers and residents in high-risk areas.

And this is the part most people miss... Manitoba is also facing a significant influenza outbreak this season, with approximately 3,000 flu cases resulting in hospital admissions. Dr. Roussin warns that this number exceeds what was seen during similar periods of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a second wave of influenza expected in the spring, he recommends that people get vaccinated if they haven't already.

Data from Health Canada suggests that Manitoba has documented the highest number of measles cases this year, accounting for over half of the 135 cases reported across the country as of the last week of January.

The province is urging anyone who suspects exposure to measles to contact their healthcare provider to ensure they are up to date with their measles vaccine.

