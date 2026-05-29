Measles Exposure Alert: Thousands at Risk After Brandon Ag Days Event (2026)

A significant health alert has been issued, raising concerns that thousands of attendees at this year's Brandon Ag Days event—recognized as Canada's largest indoor farm show—may have been exposed to the measles virus. This warning comes from public health officials in Manitoba, who aim to ensure the safety of all participants.

The three-day event, which took place from January 20 to 22, attracted an expected crowd of nearly 40,000 individuals to the Keystone Centre in Brandon, Manitoba. With around 600 exhibitors showcasing various agricultural innovations and products, the event was a major draw for the community and visitors alike.

In a recent media bulletin released on Friday afternoon, the province urged everyone who attended the Ag Days or frequented local hotels, restaurants, and shops during this period to remain vigilant and monitor themselves for symptoms of this highly contagious disease. Notably, the potential exposure risk might extend to several days before and after the event, suggesting that individuals could have encountered the virus even at locations not specifically mentioned in the bulletin.

Health officials have recommended that anyone present at the event center between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on any of the three days should be on the lookout for any signs of measles until February 11, 12, or 13. Additionally, those who participated in the "Agriculture in the Classroom" activity at the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba Dome Building during the same dates should also keep an eye on their health until the same monitoring dates.

Moreover, the bulletin pointed out specific additional locations where exposure may have occurred:

- Individuals who visited Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House at 777 Norquay Drive in Winkler on February 1, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., are advised to monitor for symptoms until February 23.

- Anyone at the Boundary Trails Health Centre public health office near Winkler on February 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., should be alert for symptoms until February 24.

- Lastly, those who were present in the emergency department of Boundary Trails on February 3 from 7 p.m. until 1:10 a.m. on February 4 should keep watch until February 26.

On the same day, Manitoba reported its highest monthly count of measles cases since the outbreak began last year, with 74 confirmed cases in January alone. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 393, along with 37 probable cases since February 2025.

This alarming rise in infections underscores the importance of vaccination and awareness, especially amidst large gatherings. It raises critical questions about public health preparedness and community responsibility. How can communities come together to better protect themselves in the face of such outbreaks? What role does individual vigilance play in preventing the spread of contagious diseases? We invite you to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.