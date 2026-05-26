Measles Exposure Alert: Potential Risk for Travellers at Pearson Airport (2026)

A potential measles outbreak has been reported at Pearson Airport, prompting a public health alert. Toronto Public Health (TPH) is urging travelers who may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus to take immediate action. The alert is in response to a confirmed case of measles, which has led to concerns about the safety of those who were potentially exposed on two Avianca flights and in Terminal 1 arrivals at Pearson Airport on February 22nd.

The TPH has identified the following travelers as potentially exposed:

Passengers on Avianca Flight AV579 from Guatemala City to San Salvador, and Avianca Flight AV324 from San Salvador to Toronto.

Individuals who were in Terminal 1 Arrivals at Toronto Pearson International Airport between approximately 1:40 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. on the same day.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can remain airborne or on surfaces for up to two hours, making it easy to contract. Symptoms typically include fever, runny nose, red eyes, a red rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body, and small blue-white spots inside the mouth and throat (Koplik spots).

If you believe you were exposed, TPH advises checking your vaccination record for measles protection and monitoring for symptoms until March 15th. If symptoms develop, it is crucial to contact a healthcare provider immediately. The virus can be serious, especially for those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised.

This alert serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccination and the potential risks associated with travel, especially in crowded environments like airports. It is always a good idea to stay informed about public health alerts and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and others.

For more information, visit the TPH website or contact your local health authority. Stay safe and stay informed!