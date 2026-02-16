Measles Exposure Alert in Winkler: Essential Information You Need (2026)

A critical health alert for all residents of southern Manitoba: the recent measles exposure incidents are a stark reminder of the importance of vaccination. Public health officials are on high alert, and we must all take this seriously.

Measles Exposure Sites Identified:

Two new measles exposure sites have been confirmed in Winkler, Manitoba. If you were at either of these locations on the specified dates and times, it's crucial to monitor your health closely:

Walmart Supercentre, 1000 Navigator Rd., Winkler: January 13, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monitor symptoms until February 4.

Del Rios Restaurant, 644 Main St., Winkler: January 15, noon to 3 p.m. Monitor symptoms until February 6.

Immunization Check and Update:

Public health officials emphasize the need to check your immunization records. Ensure you are up to date with the measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV). This is especially important for those born in 1970 or later who may have missed out on vaccination.

Vaccination Recommendations:

For individuals exposed at these locations and meeting the criteria (born in 1970 or later, no prior measles vaccine, and no history of measles infection), the measles vaccine is strongly recommended. It's a simple and effective way to protect yourself and those around you.

Precautions and Isolation:

If you fall into the recommended vaccination category, it's crucial to reduce your exposure to others, especially those with weakened immune systems or who are unimmunized. This period of isolation is from the fifth day after exposure until the 21st day after the latest exposure. During this time, watch for any symptoms of measles, which typically appear 7 to 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms and Potential Complications:

Measles symptoms can include fever, runny nose, drowsiness, irritability, red eyes, and small white spots inside the mouth or throat. A red blotchy rash then appears, starting on the face and spreading downward. While measles is often associated with these initial symptoms, it can lead to severe complications, including ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia (lung infection), and encephalitis (brain inflammation).

What to Do if Symptoms Develop:

If you develop any symptoms, it's important to isolate at home and contact your healthcare provider immediately. Inform them of your potential exposure to measles. Additionally, any unimmunized individuals in your household should limit their exposure to others until the symptomatic person receives guidance from their healthcare provider. This helps prevent further spread and allows healthcare staff to take necessary precautions.

Understanding Measles:

Measles is an extremely contagious communicable disease, spreading through airborne droplets from coughing or sneezing. An infected person can transmit the virus from four days before the rash appears until four days after. It's particularly severe for infants and young children and can be life-threatening.

Immunization: Your Best Defense:

Immunization is the only effective way to protect yourself and others from measles. Contact your local immunization provider, such as a public health office, physician, or nurse practitioner, to ensure you and your loved ones are up to date with the necessary vaccines.

In Manitoba, a two-dose measles vaccine program (MMR or MMRV) is routinely offered to children at least one year old, with a second dose given when they are four to six years old. In cases of measles exposure, this second dose may be administered earlier. Additionally, there is an outbreak eligibility for children aged six months to under 12 months. For more information on eligibility criteria, visit [website link].

Stay Informed and Take Action:

Public health officials are actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed. The number of measles cases in Manitoba will be updated weekly on the dedicated measles webpage, with updates every Friday. Stay vigilant, and remember that vaccination is a community effort. Let's work together to protect our health and the well-being of those around us.

A Call to Action:

Are you up to date with your measles vaccine? Have you checked your immunization records? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments. Let's spark a conversation about the importance of vaccination and community health.