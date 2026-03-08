Measles Exposure Alert in DC: What You Need to Know (2026)

Health officials in Washington, D.C., are urging residents to be vigilant as multiple confirmed measles cases have been reported, potentially exposing numerous people across the city. The alarming news comes as the U.S. grapples with a surge in measles cases, with 733 confirmed cases so far this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But here's where it gets controversial... While the CDC recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine for 97% effectiveness against measles, federal data reveals a concerning trend in vaccination rates. During the 2024-2025 school year, only 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, a decline from previous years. This is where it gets thought-provoking. Are we doing enough to protect our communities? The situation is particularly concerning given the recent exposure at the National March for Life rally, attended by high-profile speakers like Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson. The rally, held on the National Mall on January 23, may have put attendees at risk, as health officials identified several locations across the city where people could have been exposed to measles. These locations include the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Catholic University of America, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Metro transit lines, Union Station, and Children's National Medical Center emergency department. The CDC's recent map, in collaboration with researchers, highlights the risk in many counties where fewer than 60% of children under age 5 have received the measles vaccine. So, what can we do? Health officials are urging anyone who may have been exposed to contact their healthcare provider or DC Health for guidance. It's crucial to act swiftly and responsibly to prevent further spread. Remember, staying informed and taking proactive steps can make a significant difference in protecting our health and well-being. And this is the part most people miss... Don't forget to stay updated on health advisories and take necessary precautions. Your actions can help keep your community safe.