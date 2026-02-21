Measles Exposure Alert: Important Health Update for Manitoba Residents (2026)

Measles Alert #72: New Exposure Locations Identified in Southern Manitoba



In a concerning development, public health authorities from Manitoba Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care have announced four new sites in southern Manitoba where individuals may have been exposed to measles. If you visited any of these locations during the specified times, it’s crucial to keep an eye out for symptoms until the relevant dates noted below:

Boundary Trails Health Centre Ultrasound Department - Located at the junction of Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 3 and PTH 14, near Winkler, exposure occurred on January 19 from 1:40 PM to 5:00 PM. Please monitor for symptoms until February 10. Boundary Trails Health Centre Emergency Department - Also situated at PTH 3 and PTH 14, near Winkler, individuals were potentially exposed on January 21 from 6:00 AM to 10:05 AM. Keep watch for symptoms until February 12. Once Upon a Child Winnipeg East - Found at 1600 Regent Ave. W., Unit 2-A in Winnipeg, exposure took place on January 23 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Symptoms should be monitored until February 14. Sharptooth Adventures - Located at 316 Loren Dr. in Morden, this site saw potential exposure on January 23 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Again, please keep an eye on symptoms until February 14.

Public health officials urge anyone who visited these locations during the indicated times to review their immunization records and confirm that they are current with their measles vaccinations (MMR or MMRV).

For those who were at these venues and were born in 1970 or later without ever receiving a measles vaccine or having contracted the illness:

- It is highly recommended to get the measles vaccination.

- Minimize contact with others, especially those who may have compromised immune systems or are not vaccinated, from five days after exposure until 21 days after the last exposure.

- Remain vigilant for symptoms of measles until the relevant monitoring date.

- Some individuals, including infants under six months, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems, should avoid the measles vaccine. These individuals are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider or public health for possible preventive treatments within six days of exposure.

- Public health may request that close contacts isolate and consider vaccination.

Additional information regarding measles, potential exposures, and vaccination can be found at Manitoba Health's Measles Information Page or by contacting Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 in Winnipeg or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 throughout Manitoba.

Symptoms typically emerge seven to twenty-one days post-exposure. Initial manifestations may include fever, runny nose, lethargy, irritability, and red eyes; small white spots can also appear inside the mouth or throat. A few days after these early symptoms, a distinctive red, blotchy rash usually develops, starting on the face and spreading downwards. Measles can lead to serious complications like ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, and encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain.

See Also Bird Flu Threatens Rare Whooping Cranes: Experts Sound the Alarm

If symptoms arise, individuals who think they may have been exposed should stay home and reach out to their healthcare provider, informing them of the possible measles exposure. Unimmunized household members should limit their interactions with others until the symptomatic person receives appropriate medical advice. It is advisable to contact healthcare professionals before visiting in person so that precautions can be taken to protect others from potential exposure to the virus.

Measles is notorious for being extremely contagious. The virus spreads through droplets released into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Notably, a person can transmit the virus from four days prior to the onset of the rash until four days afterward. The disease can be particularly severe in infants and young children, and in some cases, it can be fatal.

Vaccination remains the most effective method for preventing measles infection. Ensure that you and your loved ones are up to date on immunizations by consulting with local public health offices, physicians, or nurse practitioners.

In Manitoba, the standard vaccination schedule includes two doses of the measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV), administered to children at least one year old, followed by a second dose at ages four to six. In instances of measles exposure, a second dose may be given earlier than the typical age. There are also special eligibility rules for some children aged six months to less than twelve months during outbreaks. Detailed eligibility criteria can be reviewed at Manitoba Health's Vaccine Eligibility Page.

Public health officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary. The number of confirmed measles cases in Manitoba will be refreshed weekly on the measles webpage every Friday.