Measles Alert: New Exposure Locations in Dane County, Wisconsin - What You Need to Know (2026)

a highly contagious virus silently spreading through your community, leaving a trail of potential exposure in its wake. That's the stark reality facing Dane County residents as health officials scramble to contain a measles outbreak. the virus has now been linked to multiple public locations, including buses, hospitals, and popular campus spots, potentially exposing thousands.

Public Health Madison & Dane County has released an expanded list of locations and times where individuals may have been exposed to measles, following the confirmation of a case involving a University of Wisconsin-Madison student. This student, who resides off-campus, is currently recovering from the virus. Controversially, some are questioning whether international travel should be more strictly regulated to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The newly identified exposure sites include:

Madison Metro Buses:

- January 26 (Monday): J, H, G, and O Routes from 4:05 PM to 8:55 PM

- January 28 (Wednesday): C1, J, O, and H Routes from 10 AM to 3:10 PM

For a comprehensive list of affected routes, visit Madison Metro's website: https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/contact/public-health-details.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital Emergency Department:

- January 31 (Saturday): 10:20 AM to 12:30 PM at 202 S Park St, Madison.

These additions follow previously announced locations and times, which include:

Brogden Psychology Building (1202 W. Johnson St.): January 26-28 from noon to 6 PM

January 26-28 from noon to 6 PM Waisman Center (1500 Highland Ave.): January 26 (4-7 PM) and January 28 (10 AM-1 PM)

January 26 (4-7 PM) and January 28 (10 AM-1 PM) Genetics Building-Biotechnology Center (425 Henry Mall): January 27 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM

January 27 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM Union South (1308 W. Dayton St.): January 26 (7-9:15 PM) and January 27 (2-5 PM)

January 26 (7-9:15 PM) and January 27 (2-5 PM) Qdoba Restaurant (2 N. Park Street): January 25 from 1 PM to 5 PM.

Health officials emphasize that the student contracted measles during international travel, highlighting the global nature of infectious disease spread. Is it fair to blame travelers for outbreaks, or should we focus on improving vaccination rates at home? Approximately 4,000 individuals have been notified of potential exposure, though the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has not disclosed the student's identity.

If you were present at any of these locations during the specified times, it's crucial to verify your measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination status immediately. Wisconsin residents can check their immunization records via the state registry: https://www.dhfswir.org/PR/logoff.do.

If you were present at any of these locations during the specified times, it's crucial to verify your measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination status immediately. Wisconsin residents can check their immunization records via the state registry: https://www.dhfswir.org/PR/logoff.do.