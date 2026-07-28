McGregor vs Holloway: UFC 329 Predictions (2026)

The highly anticipated UFC 329 is almost upon us, and the MMA world is buzzing with excitement. The main event, a rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, has generated immense interest, especially given McGregor's five-year hiatus from the sport.

This fight is a fascinating prospect for many reasons. Firstly, it's a chance for McGregor to prove his critics wrong and showcase that he still has what it takes to dominate in the octagon. Despite his recent struggles, with just one win in his last four fights, McGregor remains a legendary figure in the sport. His return is a testament to his resilience and determination to reclaim his former glory.

On the other side, we have Max Holloway, a former featherweight champion in his own right. This will be Holloway's debut at welterweight, and he'll be eager to avoid a second loss to the Irishman. The question on everyone's mind is whether McGregor's extended absence will have impacted his performance, or if he'll be able to draw upon his vast experience and skill to emerge victorious.

Expert Predictions

I reached out to some of the biggest names in MMA to get their insights and predictions for this highly anticipated bout. Here's what they had to say:

Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight champion: "I think McGregor's experience will be a huge factor here. Despite his recent setbacks, he's still one of the most skilled fighters in the game. I'm going with McGregor by decision."

Tom Aspinall, heavyweight contender: "It's a tough one to call, but I'm going to go with Holloway. He's a formidable opponent and has the skills to take it to McGregor."

Paddy Pimblett, lightweight prospect: "Conor's got this. His striking is on another level, and I think he'll be able to control the pace of the fight."

Robert Whittaker, former middleweight champion: "I'm intrigued to see how McGregor performs after such a long break. It's a risky move for him, but if anyone can pull it off, it's Conor. I'm going to say McGregor by TKO."

Deeper Analysis

This fight is more than just a rematch; it's a battle of egos and legacies. McGregor, the charismatic and controversial figure, has always been a polarizing presence in the sport. His return is a chance for him to silence his critics and remind the world of his greatness. On the other hand, Holloway, a more understated fighter, has the opportunity to establish himself as a true welterweight contender and further solidify his legacy.

Conclusion

As we await the outcome of this highly anticipated fight, one thing is certain: UFC 329 will be a historic event. Whether McGregor marks his return with a win or Holloway earns his revenge, this fight will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the sport. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of MMA and the incredible athletes who compete in it. So, mark your calendars, and get ready for a night of thrilling action and unforgettable memories.