MBA to Real Jobs: Why Your CV Isn’t Getting Shortlisted (And What to Do Now) (2026)

Imagine having a prestigious MBA degree, yet struggling to land a job for an entire year. This is the harsh reality for many graduates, leaving them questioning their skills and the job market.

The issue? A highly qualified individual, armed with an MBA from Smurfit Graduate Business School, one of Europe's top institutions, is facing rejection after rejection. Despite their impressive credentials and continuous upskilling, they've been unable to secure a suitable position for a year, causing significant financial and emotional strain.

The culprit, they suspect, is the growing reliance on AI tools in recruitment. These systems, designed to manage high application volumes, might overlook transferable skills and the dedication invested in postgraduate studies. But is this the whole story?

Here's where it gets controversial: AI is indeed transforming hiring processes, but it's not the sole reason for job search woes. According to Breda Dooley, head of recruitment at Matrix Recruitment, nearly 80% of employers in Ireland are using AI for screening CVs, and candidates must adapt. But is it fair that applicants now need to tailor their CVs for each role, mirroring job descriptions and simplifying formats, just to get noticed?

The EU AI Act even classifies the use of AI in recruitment as 'high-risk', requiring stringent oversight and risk management. Yet, despite these regulations, the job market remains a challenging landscape to navigate, especially for those who heavily rely on their academic qualifications.

Dooley suggests that while an MBA is impressive, it's not enough on its own. Overemphasizing the degree while downplaying experience and soft skills can hinder job prospects. MBAs provide a broad business overview but don't replace real-world experience. Hiring managers need to see practical application, not just theoretical knowledge.

So, what's the solution? Dooley recommends seeking objective CV feedback and networking. The MBA Association of Ireland, for instance, can offer invaluable connections and opportunities. But is this enough to counterbalance the challenges of AI-driven recruitment?

And this is the part most people miss: while adapting to AI is essential, it's also about finding the right balance between showcasing education and highlighting practical skills. It's a delicate dance, and one that many job seekers are still learning to master.

What are your thoughts? Is the increasing use of AI in recruitment a fair and effective method, or does it create more challenges than solutions? Share your experiences and opinions in the comments below. Let's discuss the future of job hunting in the age of AI!