Mazur Case: Day 2 - Law Society Urges Court to Reject CILEX Appeal (2026)

The Mazur Case: A Legal Battle Unveiled

In a gripping courtroom drama, the Court of Appeal is currently hearing arguments on the second day of the Mazur case, a pivotal moment in legal history.

Unraveling the Complexities

As the clock struck 2:30 pm, Richard Coleman KC emphasized a crucial point: the right to conduct litigation cannot be delegated freely. While task delegation is permissible, there are limits, especially when a solicitor goes on a lengthy leave, leaving unauthorized individuals to handle litigation. This raises questions about legal responsibility and the boundaries of delegation.

A Case-by-Case Approach?

Master of the Rolls, Sir Geoffrey Vos, questioned the need for such meticulous examination of each case. He highlighted the potential impact on thousands of cases where solicitors delegate tasks to unauthorized persons. He further suggested that one-person firms might never take holidays again, a stark reality check.

Defining 'To Carry On'

Coleman's submissions focused on interpreting the phrase 'to carry on' in a legal context. This seemingly simple phrase carries significant weight and implications for the case.

The Law Society's Stand

At 2:01 pm, the judges entered, and Richard Coleman KC began his submissions on behalf of the Law Society. His arguments will be divided into three parts, covering the interpretation of reserved legal activities, a tour of relevant Legal Services Act provisions, and a response to CILEX's key points. The Law Society and Solicitors Regulation Authority are set to present their arguments, as outlined in an article by John Hyde.

A Packed Courtroom

As the court resumed at 1 pm, people scrambled for seats, with some opting for the overflow court in Court 63. The lunch break at 1 pm provided a brief respite before the afternoon session.

Access to Justice and Law Centres

PJ Kirby KC, representing the Law Centres Network, highlighted the importance of law centres in providing access to justice for society's most disadvantaged. He discussed the impact of the Mazur case on law centres, their services, and the potential loss of homes for some individuals.

Delegation and Supervision

Kirby explained the law centre delegation model, where authorized and non-authorized personnel work together. He emphasized the need for clarity and guidance to help law centres navigate their supervisory requirements and budget constraints.

A False Turn in the Law?

Ben Williams KC, representing the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, argued that the Baxter case was a false turn in the law. He suggested that while the outcome might be correct, the analysis should be overruled. Williams further stated that if Mazur and Baxter are found to be right, it could mean an entire generation of cases was conducted unlawfully.

The Impact of Baxter

Williams criticized Mr. Justice Cavanagh's interpretation of the Legal Services Act, which he believes affected the analysis. He also brought up an interesting point about the judge's reference to Agassi, the tennis player!

Technicalities and Interpretations

Nicholas Bacon KC, representing CILEX, discussed the phrase 'proceedings in chambers' from the Legal Services Act. He explained that while the term might be obsolete, its meaning is still understood. Bacon also highlighted the importance of formal steps in proceedings and the impact of delegation on litigants in person.

A Case of Interest

The remote link for the hearing had over 259 viewers, indicating the high level of interest in this case. With almost 50 people in the courtroom, mostly lawyers, the case is generating significant buzz.

Setting the Foundation

Bacon referenced a House of Lords judgment that supported the delegation of tasks, even when a solicitor goes on holiday. He also discussed the Ainsworth case, which set the foundation for litigants in person and their entitlements.

The Hearing Begins

The judges entered the courtroom at 10:30 am, and Nicholas Bacon KC continued submissions for CILEX, leading the appeal. He took the court through the Ainsworth case, which focused on what a litigant in person can delegate.

A Live Coverage

Our live coverage of the Mazur appeal from the Royal Courts of Justice is brought to you by a guest reporter, who will be filling in for John Hyde today. The hearing, which started on Monday afternoon, resumes with a packed courtroom and a complex legal battle ahead.

A Reminder of the Case

Last September, Mr. Justice Sheldon ruled in Mazur that litigation is a reserved activity, which can only be conducted by authorized individuals. CILEX, appealing the judgment, argues that Parliament never intended to change the settled position that solicitors could conduct litigation through unauthorized but supervised staff. This case has far-reaching implications, and the outcome will shape the future of legal practice.

Stay tuned for more updates as this legal battle unfolds!