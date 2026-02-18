Mazda CX-6e: The New Electric SUV Taking on Tesla Model Y! (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in the Australian automotive scene! Mazda is bringing another electric vehicle (EV) to challenge the mighty Tesla Model Y, and it's got a few surprises up its sleeve.

In a bold move, Mazda is set to launch not one, but two electric models in Australia this year. And here's the twist: these new Mazdas, just like their Tesla rivals, are made in China. Yes, you heard that right!

The Mazda CX-6e, a mid-size electric SUV, will soon join forces with the 6e mid-size electric liftback, which is already confirmed for an Australian release later this year. But here's where it gets controversial: both these models are developed in collaboration with Changan, a Chinese automotive giant, and are also owned by the same company that brought us Deepal EV.

Now, let's dive into the specs. The CX-6e, known as the EZ-60 in China, boasts an impressive 78kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, offering a range of up to 483km on the WLTP cycle. That's some serious mileage! And with a maximum DC fast-charge rate of 195kW, you'll be back on the road in no time. Energy consumption is claimed to be a frugal 18.9-19.4 kWh/100km, making it an efficient choice for eco-conscious drivers.

Under the hood, a single electric motor delivers 190kW of power and 290Nm of torque, propelling the CX-6e from 0-60mph in a brisk 7.9 seconds. However, there's no dual-motor all-wheel-drive option, and the extended-range electric powertrain remains exclusive to China for now. We'll have to wait and see if Mazda brings that feature to the Australian market.

Speaking of the Australian market, the CX-6e is expected to arrive in 2026, but an exact launch date is still under wraps. Pricing and specifications will also be revealed closer to the launch, keeping us on the edge of our seats. And this is the part most people miss: the CX-6e is sized similarly to the CX-60, offering a range of petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options. It's a true multi-solution approach from Mazda!

With a length of 4850mm, a width of 1935mm, and a height of 1620mm, the CX-6e is slightly larger than its CX-60 counterpart. It boasts a spacious boot, offering 468 litres of cargo space, expandable to a massive 1434L with the second row folded flat. That's enough room for all your adventures!

The interior of the CX-6e is a blend of Mazda's distinctive styling and modern design language. A massive 26-inch screen dominates the dashboard, incorporating both the instruments and the infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensure a seamless connection to your digital world, while a head-up display keeps your eyes on the road. The European models offer three colour options: black, Warm Beige, and a stunning Amethyst and White two-tone combination, all featuring Mazda's Maztex leatherette upholstery.

Vinesh Bhindi, Mazda Australia's managing director, expressed his excitement: "Confirming the CX-6e for Australia is a monumental moment. When you combine Mazda's craftsmanship, acclaimed driving dynamics, and cutting-edge technology, it's clear this EV is a true Mazda at heart."

So, what do you think? Will the Mazda CX-6e be a worthy competitor to the Tesla Model Y? And will its Chinese origins impact its success in the Australian market? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! Let's spark a discussion and explore the future of electric vehicles together.