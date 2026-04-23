Maya Jama and Ruben Dias's luxurious Cheshire mansion was burgled by an 'away day' gang during a high-stakes European football match. The thieves made off with valuable items, including jewelry, electronics, and clothing, leaving the couple devastated. The incident occurred on January 28, 2026, while Maya was filming Love Island South Africa and Ruben was playing in the Champions League match against Galatasaray. The couple had recently moved into the Alderley Edge home, which is located in the prestigious Golden Triangle area, known for its quiet and secluded streets. This burglary is part of a growing trend of targeting footballers while they are away at matches, with Maya and Ruben joining a list of high-profile victims, including former Manchester City teammates Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, and Riyad Mahrez.
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias' Mansion Burgled: Inside the Cheshire Heist (2026)
References
- https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/38008666/mel-b-spice-girls-reunion-victoria-beckham-brooklyn-attack/
- https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/claire-danes-my-so-called-life-amy-poehler-b2909054.html
- https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/entertainment/Late-Daddy-Lumba-s-children-speak-on-letters-of-administration-filed-by-Akosua-Serwaa-2018174
- https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/maya-jama-ruben-dias-burlgary-away-day-5HjdRbj_2/
- https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/gogglebox-malone-family-show-rarely-36599326
- https://www.gbnews.com/celebrity/ellie-costello-honeymoon-pictures-instagram-breakfast
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