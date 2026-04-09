Maxim Naumov's Emotional Tribute: A Heartbreaking Olympic Journey (2026)

2026 Winter Olympics: Ilia Malinin, Minions, and Milan's Most Emotional Moment in Men's Figure Skating

The road to the 2026 Winter Olympics has been a challenging journey for American skater Maxim Naumov. Just over a year ago, his parents, former world champion pairs skaters Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were among the 67 people killed in a tragic plane crash in Washington DC. This devastating loss left Naumov and the entire figure skating community reeling.

Naumov's dream of making Team USA was one of the last things he discussed with his parents before their untimely demise. In an emotional interview with the BBC after his performance, Naumov expressed his deep gratitude and pride for his parents' unwavering support.

"They are my superheroes, my role models, and my biggest support system," he said. "I just wanted to make them proud here. My dad always said, 'Everything is practice until it is the Olympics.' I felt his words deeply, and I wish I could have made them proud."

Naumov's performance on the ice was a testament to his resilience and skill. Skating to Nocturne No. 20 by Frederic Chopin, he executed a technically solid routine, despite a slight slip on his triple axel. As he finished, the 24-year-old looked to the sky, his eyes filled with tears, as the arena erupted in applause. The cameras captured his heartfelt "thank you," acknowledging the support of those in the arena and perhaps those who had passed.

The judges recognized Naumov's outstanding performance, awarding him a season-best score of 85.65 points, securing his spot in the top 24 and the free skate on Friday. As the scores were announced, Naumov held up a cherished photo of his late parents, a reminder of their enduring presence in his life.

"I bring it everywhere I go," he said, his voice filled with emotion. "It's right here on my heart. They deserve to be here, to be right next to me, to look up at the scores together and say, 'Look at what we just did!'"

Another captivating story in the lead-up to the Games involved Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate. Sabate, known for his flamboyant and unique routines, had been performing to songs from the Minions while wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue overalls, channeling the characters' iconic style.

However, a copyright issue threatened to derail Sabate's routine at the Olympics. After days of negotiations and an online outcry, the matter was resolved, and Sabate was able to perform his beloved Minion-themed routine. Unfortunately, his performance took a turn for the worse as he tripped on his first element, with the Universal fanfare barely ending.

Despite his best efforts, Sabate's routine was marred by technical errors, resulting in a score of 69.80, which was not enough to advance him to the next round. Nonetheless, Sabate gracefully bowed to all four sides as he exited the stage, leaving a lasting impression as one of Milan-Cortina's most memorable characters.