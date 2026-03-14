Max Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 Hours: Mercedes' NLS Request and Team Selection (2026)

A thrilling race drama is unfolding, and it's all about Max Verstappen's potential appearance at the Nurburgring 24 Hours! The fate of this endurance classic hangs in the balance, and it's an exciting tale of behind-the-scenes negotiations and strategic moves.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, has his eyes set on this iconic race, but there's a catch: he needs to participate in one of the preparatory races, a condition set for his entry. And here's where it gets controversial... Mercedes, a key player in this story, is pulling out all the stops to ensure Verstappen's participation. The car manufacturer's boss, Ola Kallenius, and motorsport chief, Toto Wolff, are said to be lobbying hard to postpone the NLS season opener, currently scheduled for March 14, which clashes with the Chinese Grand Prix.

But will they succeed in this high-stakes negotiation? NLS boss Mike Jager has confirmed that a request for postponement has been made, but the final decision is yet to be made. With various interests at play, including blocked dates for other racing series, the outcome is far from certain. If the NLS1 race is postponed, it would be moved to March 21, weather permitting in the Eifel region.

And this is the part most people miss: the intricate dance of interests and logistics that goes into making these racing events possible. It's not just about the drivers and their skills; it's about managing calendars, negotiating with series bosses, and ensuring that all the pieces fall into place.

As for Verstappen's team for the Nurburgring 24 Hours, he's reportedly assembling his own Mercedes-AMG crew. The Dutchman is said to be eyeing DTM runner-up Lucas Auer, who topped the 2025 AMG driver standings. Sim racer Chris Lulham, who partnered with Verstappen in his NLS victory, is also a likely candidate. Other names in the mix include Mercedes works driver Jules Gounon and veteran Daniel Juncadella, who is considered a confidant to Verstappen due to their shared passion for sim racing and AMG expertise.

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However, there's one person Verstappen reportedly doesn't want on his team: Maro Engel. Despite Engel's speed on the Nordschleife, a social media war of words erupted after Verstappen's first Nurburgring test, with Engel suggesting that the top times were achieved due to a favorable balance of performance from the DTM.

So, will Verstappen get his wish, and who will make up his dream team? The final go-ahead for the project is still pending, but one thing's for sure: Verstappen is leaving no stone unturned. He's been accumulating mileage in the Mercedes-AMG GT3, even skipping Red Bull's F1 2026 livery launch in Detroit to focus on his preparation.

The weather conditions in the Algarve during his practice runs were similar to those in the Eifel, giving him valuable experience.

This story is a reminder of the dedication and strategic thinking that goes into racing, beyond the thrill of the track. It's a fascinating glimpse into the world of motorsport negotiations and the lengths drivers and teams will go to for a chance at glory.

What do you think? Will Verstappen's team be a winning combination? And will the NLS season opener be postponed to accommodate his participation? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!